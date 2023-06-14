Classic Spock!

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds revs up for another season of intergalactic adventures and in ET's exclusive sneak peek from the season 2 premiere, dropping Thursday on Paramount+, Spock (Ethan Peck) takes command of the USS Enterprise and finds himself sitting in the captain's chair. Of course, being the chair means he'll have to find his catchphrase in order for the ship to boldly go on their mission. As the scene unravels, that task is far too much for Spock, who overcomplicates it -- just a little.

"You gonna say it? Your thing?" Enterprise helmsman Erica Ortegas (Melissa Navia) asks Spock before they take off.

The question perplexes Spock, who asks for clarification.

"Everyone in the chair has their 'thing,'" Ortegas explains, as Nyota Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding) offers an example of Captain Pike's signature line, "Hit it!"

When Spock asks Ortegas what her "thing" is, she reveals she's been "workshopping" possibilities should the day ever come. "But it's supposed to be about you. What kind of commander are you? All that, so no presh," Ortegas says before the crew gets ready to blast off.

Spock being Spock, he decides on a catchphrase that isn't exactly catchy. In fact, it's quite long-winded. But it sure as well suits him.

"I would like the ship to go... now," Spock declares, prompting the crew to smile at the Spock-like move.

In season 2 of Strange New Worlds, Captain Pike (Anson Mount) and the crew of the USS Enterprise confront dangerous stakes, explore uncharted territories and encounter new life and civilizations. The crew will also embark on personal journeys that will continue to test their resolve and redefine their destinies. Facing friends and enemies both new and familiar, their adventures will unfold in surprising ways.

The upcoming season formally introduces Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk following his cameo in the freshman finale and will feature a crossover episode with Star Trek: Lower Decks stars Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid playing the live-action versions of their animated characters, Beckett Mariner and Brad Boimler, respectively.

The ensemble includes Rebecca Romijn as Number One, Jess Bush as Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'An Noonien-Singh and Babs Olusanmokun as Joseph M'Benga. New addition Carol Kane joins in a recurring role as Pelia.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds returns Thursday, June 15 on Paramount+ in the U.S., the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil, France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria, with new episodes dropping weekly.

