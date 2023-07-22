Captain Pike, Spock and Number One are dusting off their singing pipes on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Season 2 of the Paramount+ series will feature the Star Trek franchise's first musical episode, it was announced Saturday at San Diego Comic-Con. The episode, titled "Subspace Rhapsody," will air as the ninth hour in the current season and be available to stream beginning Aug. 3 on Paramount+.

The episode will feature 10 original songs, as well as a special version of the series' main titles, with music and lyrics by Kay Hanley (Letters to Cleo) and Tom Polce (Letters to Cleo, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend).

As part of the announcement, Paramount+ released the first teaser trailer for the upcoming musical installment, which features the USS Enterprise crew singing and dancing in elaborate numbers -- and also finding themselves entangled in very interesting relationship moments.

"People celebrate with song," Nyota Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding) says. "Do you know the odds of all of us being here at this time? It's improbable. And yet, here we are."

Watch the teaser for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' musical episode below.

Season 2 finds the crew of the USS Enterprise, under the command of Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount), confronting increasingly dangerous stakes, explores uncharted territories and encounters new life and civilizations. The crew will also embark on personal journeys that will continue to test their resolve and redefine their destinies.

Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Melissa Navia and Babs Olusanmokun also star in the series, which features the return of Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and new cast member Carol Kane as Pelia.

Romijn and Wesley hinted to ET in June that episode nine was particularly special to make.

"Episode nine came along and it is so out of the box," the actress shared at the time. "We got so excited about it, and Paul and I got to do something together that was pretty fun and pretty crazy."

"We can't say what it is and I think it deals with part of the development of young James Kirk," Wesley teased.

Additionally, the crossover episode with the animated series, Star Trek: Lower Decks, featuring Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid playing live-action versions of their characters, Beckett Mariner and Brad Boimler, respectively, will drop early and be available to stream starting Saturday at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET.

With the early release, the remaining three episodes of season 2 will drop every Thursday until the finale, "Hegemony," on Aug. 10.

See the updated release schedule below.

● Saturday, July 22 - Episode 207, “Those Old Scientists”

● Thursday, July 27 - Episode 208, “Under the Cloak of War”

● Thursday, August 3 - Episode 209, “Subspace Rhapsody”

● Thursday, August 10 - Episode 210 (Season Finale), “Hegemony”

New episodes of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds drop Thursdays on Paramount+.

