Stars Celebrate and Commemorate Memorial Day 2019

Memorial Day means a three-day weekend and fun in the sun, but it's also a day for Americans to honor and remember those who died in service to their country.

With that in mind, many stars took to social media this weekend to pay tribute to the men and women across the branches of the U.S. military who have made the ultimate sacrifice, giving their lives in the line of duty.

"Wishing everyone a safe and happy Memorial Day," Kris Jenner tweeted on Monday. "Let's honor those servicemen and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice! We are forever grateful. #memorialday."

Wishing everyone a safe and happy Memorial Day 🇺🇸 lets honor those servicemen and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice! We are forever grateful. #memorialday — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) May 27, 2019

This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia reminded fans and followers that Memorial Day is "not just a day or a weekend, let us always remember those brave souls that gave their lives for our freedoms," while Dolly Parton added a special shout out to the animals that have also given their lives in service to the United States military.

It’s not just a day or a weekend, let us always remember those brave souls that gave their lives for our freedoms. Everyday. #MemorialDay MV — Milo Ventimiglia (@MiloVentimiglia) May 27, 2019

To all the brave men, women and service animals who have given everything to our great country, thank you for your sacrifice. We will honor you always! pic.twitter.com/FIB3dj7bvT — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) May 27, 2019

John Krasinski kept his ongoing Memorial Day tradition of challenging friends and followers to compete in The Murph Challenge, in honor of fallen Navy SEAL Lt. Mike Murphy -- a timed circuit of a one-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 body-weight squats, followed by another mile run. Krasinski encouraged everyone to take a moment to "say thank you" on Monday, and compete and post their times on his Instagram page.

Mom star Allison Janney marked the important day by promoting Justice For Vets, a non-profit dedicated to "transforming the way the justice system identifies, assesses and treats our veterans," on which her former West Wing co-star Melissa Fitzgerald serves as Senior Director.

.@Justice4Vets and their work with Veteran Treatment Courts is a great way to give back to those that have served us all. Consider lending your support on this #MemorialDay at https://t.co/LjXs1hCrevpic.twitter.com/cNr2RF28Rx — Allison Janney (@AllisonBJanney) May 27, 2019

See below for more tributes and celebratory posts from celebs on Memorial Day 2019:

Throwback Monday to the best crowd ever, the troops stationed at Al Udeid AFB in Qatar. #MemorialDaypic.twitter.com/n6MZhGCG4Q — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) May 27, 2019

Pausing today to remember and honor all the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice on this Memorial Day! - KU — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) May 27, 2019

Happy #MemorialDay! Thanks to all our service men and women past and present who have helped keep our country safe. I sure do appreciate all you’ve done! #Freedom🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/k5d3Pv2QPT — Reba (@reba) May 27, 2019

Honoring the brave men and women who have died serving our country 🇺🇸 #MemorialDaypic.twitter.com/VJdAldyqAO — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) May 27, 2019

Thankful for the men and women who have sacrificed everything for our country. We’re grateful for your service and you’ll never be forgotten. #MemorialDay — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) May 27, 2019

Happy #MemorialDay everyone!! Forever grateful for the brave men and women who have made the greatest sacrifice to protect our freedom.❤️ — Lea Michele (@LeaMichele) May 27, 2019

Sending love to everyone who has served and are serving our country this #MemorialDay. https://t.co/cIRvUVadnQ — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 27, 2019

Today we’re honoring the men and women who have given their lives to serve for this beautiful country, so we don’t have to sacrifice all the things we love.



🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Zac Brown Band (@zacbrownband) May 27, 2019

“Heroes never die. They live on forever in the hearts and minds of those who would follow in their footsteps.” - Emily Potter



Have a safe, happy, healthy, grateful Memorial Day remembering those who have served. #MemorialDaypic.twitter.com/AJ3vTkW6Ax — Trisha Yearwood (@trishayearwood) May 27, 2019

Remembering those who have sacrificed their life to protect us, today and everyday. #MemorialDay

Photo: Getty Images pic.twitter.com/CNMpDvttQf — Alice Cooper (@alicecooper) May 27, 2019

Remembering and honouring those who have died serving our country! Thank you 🙏❤️ #MemorialDaypic.twitter.com/e95zOvPCtQ — Lana Parrilla (@LanaParrilla) May 27, 2019

On Memorial Day, we remember all those who gave everything for something greater than themselves. It's up to us to not simply reflect on their sacrifice but to honor it with service of our own—and by living out the values they fought for. pic.twitter.com/tZx3qcHnfV — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 27, 2019

Of course, the weekend also marks the unofficial start of summer, and plenty of stars also took the extra day to enjoy a little rest and relaxation. Christian Bale and Matt Damon helped wave the green flag at the Indy 500, Ciara and Russell Wilson relaxed by the pool, and Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade showed off stunning vacation pics from their Greek getaway. See below for more!

