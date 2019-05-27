Stars Celebrate and Commemorate Memorial Day 2019
Memorial Day means a three-day weekend and fun in the sun, but it's also a day for Americans to honor and remember those who died in service to their country.
With that in mind, many stars took to social media this weekend to pay tribute to the men and women across the branches of the U.S. military who have made the ultimate sacrifice, giving their lives in the line of duty.
"Wishing everyone a safe and happy Memorial Day," Kris Jenner tweeted on Monday. "Let's honor those servicemen and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice! We are forever grateful. #memorialday."
This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia reminded fans and followers that Memorial Day is "not just a day or a weekend, let us always remember those brave souls that gave their lives for our freedoms," while Dolly Parton added a special shout out to the animals that have also given their lives in service to the United States military.
John Krasinski kept his ongoing Memorial Day tradition of challenging friends and followers to compete in The Murph Challenge, in honor of fallen Navy SEAL Lt. Mike Murphy -- a timed circuit of a one-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 body-weight squats, followed by another mile run. Krasinski encouraged everyone to take a moment to "say thank you" on Monday, and compete and post their times on his Instagram page.
Mom star Allison Janney marked the important day by promoting Justice For Vets, a non-profit dedicated to "transforming the way the justice system identifies, assesses and treats our veterans," on which her former West Wing co-star Melissa Fitzgerald serves as Senior Director.
See below for more tributes and celebratory posts from celebs on Memorial Day 2019:
Of course, the weekend also marks the unofficial start of summer, and plenty of stars also took the extra day to enjoy a little rest and relaxation. Christian Bale and Matt Damon helped wave the green flag at the Indy 500, Ciara and Russell Wilson relaxed by the pool, and Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade showed off stunning vacation pics from their Greek getaway. See below for more!
