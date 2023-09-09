Stassi Schroeder Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Husband Beau Clark

Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder and her husband, Beau Clark, have welcomed their second child -- a baby boy!

Schroeder shared the exciting news Saturday on Instagram while also revealing the couple has named the baby boy Messer Rhys Clark. Schroeder also revealed the boy was born four minutes after midnight on Sept. 7. Messer weighed a healthy 7 pounds, 14 ounces.

"We love him so much already, send prayers Hartford doesn’t terrorize him," she added in her caption.

Schroeder, who announced her pregnancy in March, revealed the sex of the couple's second baby on her popular podcast, The Good The Bad The Baby.

"I knew the whole entire time that we were having a boy," Schroeder exclaimed with enthusiasm during the podcast. "I kept saying it. I felt it. It was a vibe."

The reality star turned podcast host went on to elaborate about her intuition, attributing it to being "so in tune with [her] body." This connection led her to become "so convinced" that she was expecting a son. Schroeder initially announced her second pregnancy with a heartfelt Instagram post, expressing her love for her unborn child. Unfortunately, the post has since been made private or deleted by the post's owner.

Schroeder and Clark also share a daughter, Hartford, who was born in January 2021.

The couple first tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in October 2020, but their larger wedding celebration was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, Schroeder was already pregnant with Hartford. They eventually had their dream wedding in Italy in May 2022.

Stassi Schroeder/Instagram

Beau Clark/Instagram

Schroeder's first pregnancy announcement in 2020 came amid controversy. She, along with co-star Kristin Doute, were fired from Vanderpump Rules due to their involvement in racist actions against their former co-star, Faith Stowers. Schroeder publicly apologized for her past actions and took steps to educate herself about race and diversity, even hiring a diversity coach.

In March, Schroeder briefly revisited the Vanderpump world to offer her perspective on the Tom Sandoval and Rachel Lewis cheating scandal during her podcast, Straight Up With Stassi.

Reflecting on her journey, she explained, "I have been out of this situation and this environment for three years now... Drama is not my life anymore. I don’t know how to digest it. I don’t know how to talk about it."

