Station 19 is about to get a little dramatic.

JoBeth Williams has landed a meaty guest role on the current sophomore season of the Grey's Anatomy firefighter spinoff, ET has learned.

While details about her character and her arc are being kept under wraps, Williams will play a smart, savvy and supremely confident woman who enters the lives of some of the Station 19 firehouse members in a very unexpected way. Williams will shake things up for a few of the characters, both professionally and personally -- making a lasting impression.

Williams is no stranger to the Shondaland universe. The 70-year-old actress, who grew to prominence through classic '80s films like Poltergeist, The Big Chill and Stir Crazy, previously recurred on Private Practice, playing Addison Montgomery's mother, Bizzy Forbes, for half a dozen episodes from 2009 to 2011.

At the end of the Station 19 fall finale, the fates of Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz) and Captain Robert Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe), were left up in the air after a violent windstorm pushed their ambulance over a steep cliff.

"We will definitely be paying off the ending of that story and seeing what happened with them, and if and who gets out of that ambulance," showrunner Stacy McKee told ET in November, offering this stern warning: "There will be a lot of fallout. It will affect everyone in the station, but particularly there are some people who it will really hit home for more than others."

Station 19 returns Thursday, March 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

