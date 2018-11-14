Station 19 is in for a wild ride -- literally.

On Thursday's fall finale, titled "Weather the Storm," a violent Seattle windstorm threatens Station 19's Friendsgiving gathering, forcing them to put their holiday festivities on hold and report for duty.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek, Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz) and Captain Robert Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) are caught in the middle of danger with no safe avenue out.

"Come in, this is 819, are we clear for transport?" Captain Sullivan asks dispatch, who answers in the negative: "The roads to Grey Sloan are blocked." Not something you'd want to hear when you're stuck in the middle of stormy weather.

"Is there another hospital? Anywhere we can get to?" Captain Sullivan desperately asks, but instead of dispatch responding, all he hears is static.

To make matters worse, the ambulance they're in starts to move, no thanks to the strong gusts of wind pulling the vehicle dangerously close to its side.

"Is this thing moving?" Andy worriedly asks.

"OK, we won't be safe much longer... What do you think lieutenant?" Captain Sullivan asks, leaving their next move in Andy's hands. Watch ET's exclusive sneak peek above to see what happens next.

Station 19 airs its fall finale on Thursday, Nov. 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

