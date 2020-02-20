What do you do when morale is at an all-time low? Go on a team camping trip!

Newly tapped Station 19 captain Maya Bishop (Danielle Savre) does just that, taking the action from the firehouse to the woods of Seattle in a desperate attempt to boost everyone's spirits. Of course, in classic fashion, Maya's plan doesn't go exactly as she intended.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek from Thursday's episode, everyone -- including Vic's beau, Jackson (Jesse Williams) -- has gathered around the crackling fire as Maya kicks off the latest team-building exercise: telling the person next to you what you appreciate about them.

It starts off promising when Maya expresses her gratitude over Dean's (Okieriete Onaodowan) knack for safety, but things quickly turn sour when she tries to get her estranged best friend, Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz), to take part. When Andy doesn't make a move to pick up the pine cone thrown her way, her father, Pruitt (Miguel Sandoval), tries to downplay the tension by saying kind words about his daughter.

When it comes time for Andy to say a few words, she ignores her turn, making the whole situation even more awkward. And nothing Maya says can make it better. Finally, Andy concedes and takes the pine cone from her dad. But instead of heeding Maya's instructions, Andy goes rogue. "Pine cone, I appreciate what good kindling you make," she snarls, her ice-cold remark causing others to snicker.

At the start of the season, ET spoke with Ortiz about Andy and Pruitt's rocky relationship, which, compounded with her father's recurrent cancer, has been a big contributor to the drama on Station 19.

"A lot of firefighters deal with chronic illnesses from the job, depression and PTSD, so I hope that whatever happens, they work through it. But yeah, it will be shocking," Ortiz told ET. "I feel like when the characters go through that, we have so many situations where we're forced to be upfront and real with each other. The constant confrontation, the constant drama and real-life situations that occur inside and outside of the station, it really brings incredible drama for the audience."

Station 19 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

