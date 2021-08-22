Stephanie Beatriz Gives Birth to First Child With Husband Brad Hoss
Stephanie Beatriz on Motherhood, 'In the Heights' and 'Brooklyn …
Melissa McCarthy on Being Inspired by Meghan Markle and Series ‘…
Sydney Sweeney on ‘White Lotus’ Season 2 and THAT Finale (Exclus…
Paris Hilton Talks Future Motherhood Plans and Cooking With Her …
‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Star Melissa McCarthy on Why Meghan Mar…
‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Cast Shares What to Expect in Hulu’s Ne…
Sandra Oh on What to Expect in New Netflix Series ‘The Chair’ (E…
Joey King on Saying Goodbye to ‘The Kissing Booth’ Series and Wh…
'Why Women Kill': Rita Finds Out About Alma's 'Ruthless' Ways in…
'FBoy Island' Host Nikki Glaser on Bringing Humor to the Reality…
Andy Cohen Weighs In on ‘RHOA,’ ‘RHOC’ and ‘RHONY’ Casting Shake…
James Gunn Talks 'The Suicide Squad,' His Final 'Guardians' Movi…
Jen Lilley and Ryan Paevey Are in 'A Little Daytime Drama' on Ha…
Mena Suvari on Sharing Past Abuse, Drug Use and More Challenges …
‘The Bachelorette’s Connor B, Tré and Aaron Tease What to Expect…
Mekai Curtis Talks ‘Power’ Prequel and Playing Young 50 Cent (Ex…
‘Chrisley Knows Best’: Todd and Julie Talk Legal Battles and Ref…
Val Kilmer's Kids Mercedes and Jack on Their Dad's Legacy and Br…
Kate Hudson and Octavia Spencer Talks 'Truth Be Told' and Reflec…
Stephanie Beatriz's daughter is here! The 40-year-old actress took to Instagram on Sunday to announce that she and her husband, Brad Hoss, have welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Rosaline.
In the pic, Beatriz smiles as she sits next to Rosaline's car seat. Only the newborn's legs are visible in the shot.
"BÉBÉ HAS ARRIVED," the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star captioned the pic. "... Her name is Rosaline: pronounced Roz-uh-line."
"I’m very very in awe of the entire experience of having a kiddo," she continued. "It is INCREDIBLE and HARD AF and BEAUTIFUL and EMOTIONAL, and I can’t remember ever being this amazed and feeling so overwhelmingly full of gratitude."
Beatriz concluded her caption with a message for her daughter, writing, "Roz, you are so cool."
Hoss, 39, shared the same pic on his Instagram, revealing that he and his wife brought their baby girl home last week.
"My precious cargo," he captioned the photo. "... We brought Rosaline (Roz-uh-line) home last week, and it’s been a wild & crazy & amazing adventure every step of the way."
The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, announced they were expecting in June, with a baby bump pic that Beatriz captioned, "Mom and Dad (for real tho)."
When ET's Deidre Behar spoke to Beatriz shortly thereafter, the actress opened up about becoming a mom.
"I really feel like as a parent I think my job is to be the steward of this little human soul," she said. "It's not my job to make them be this or that, or push them to fit anything. It's literally just to try to get them to see that the world is full of beautiful things and that they're going to have a big part of making it a better place if they want to do that."
Watch the video below for more celeb baby news.
RELATED CONTENT:
Perrie Edwards Gives Birth to First Child With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Granger Smith and Wife Amber Welcome Baby Boy
Teresa Palmer and Mark Webber Welcome Baby No. 4, Prairie Moon
Related Gallery