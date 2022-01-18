Steve Harvey Jokes He's 'Very Uncomfortable' With Michael B. Jordan's Pic With His Daughter Lori
Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Share Rare PDA in Sweet Birthd…
Betty White's Agent Looks Back on Her Final Days, Shuts Down Rum…
Remembering Sidney Poitier: Viola Davis, Barack Obama & More Pay…
Christina Haack Announces Engagement to Joshua Hall
'The Family Chantel': Pedro Wonders If He's ‘Subconsciously’ Usi…
'Cheer' Season 2: Morgan Simianer Explains Why She Left Navarro …
Jamie Lynn Spears on Britney's Conservatorship and Finding Her O…
Betty White Reveals How She'd Like to Be Remembered in New Docum…
'Off the Record' Sneak Peek: Celine Dion on the First Time She S…
‘90 Day Fiancé’: Jasmine Goes Ballistic on Gino for Defending Hi…
'Teen Mom: Family Reunion' Cast Reacts to Farrah Abraham’s Shock…
Shannen Doherty on ‘Connecting’ With Bruce Willis While Filming …
John Stamos Opens Up About How He's Been Coping With Bob Saget's…
Britney Spears Slams Diane Sawyer for 2003 Interview Following S…
Britney Spears Reacts to Sister Jamie Lynn’s Emotional Book Inte…
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill on Their Steamy '1883' Love Scene! (Ex…
Remembering Betty White: ET's Best Moments With the Golden Girl
Cardi B Shares Adorable Video of Offset Cradling Son
Ben Affleck on Drinking and Feeling ‘Trapped’ in Marriage to Jen…
Steve Harvey is still wary of his daughter, Lori Harvey's, romance with Michael B. Jordan. In a funny sneak peek clip for Steve's appearance on Tuesday's The Ellen DeGeneres Show, he is shown a recent Instagram pic of the sexy couple.
In the photo, Lori is sitting on her boyfriend's lap with her arm around him.
"I've never seen that picture before," Steve says, staring at the image. "I'm very uncomfortable with that picture, right now. Not really feeling that picture."
He goes on to share that Michael spent his second Christmas with the Harvey family and he went big on gifts for his potential future in-laws. When asked if the Black Panther star is a good gift giver, Steve says, "Hell yeah."
"That's why I like him. That boy comes through," the Family Feud host quips. "He's trying to impress the family... He bought me this big, 100 cigar box of the most hard to get cigars, 100 of them in this big box and he gave that to me. He gave my wife some skis. Who do that? Only way you give your potential mother-in-law some skis is because you want her to be your mother-in-law."
As for whether Michael has his blessing, Steve says, "I'm pulling for him because he's a really good guy, comes from a really good family, so I'm kind of pulling for him. But at the same time, I've got my eye on him, you know?"
He goes on to joke, "I can't whoop him, but he ever turn around, Imma knock his a** out."
Though Steve has been working on his own fitness regimen, he still commends Michael on his impressive workouts.
"That boy be in the gym, he comes in my gym to work out and I go, 'Woo! I'm impressed,'" Steve jokes.
Michael and Lori have been together for more than a year now. The A Journal for Jordan star threw his girlfriend a surprise 25th birthday party last week.
Back in September 2021, Steve told ET that he approved of Michael.
"This guy is not a representative. He is genuinely who he who he looks like he is," he said at the time. "And he's- I mean, like, it threw me off at first, because he was so kind. You know, I figure, 'OK, this is the game right?' But it wasn't. This dude was sincere and he's proven to be a really, really good, good guy. I’m pulling for him, you know, for them."
For more from the couple, watch the clip below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Michael B. Jordan Reveals Nickname for Lori Harvey in Birthday Post
Michael B. Jordan Throws Lori Harvey a Surprise 25th Birthday Party
Steve Harvey Shares the Last Email He Received From Bob Saget