Steve Harvey on What Threw Him Off When Meeting Michael B. Jordan for the First Time (Exclusive)
Steve Harvey wasn't sure what game Michael B. Jordan was playing when he first met his daughter, Lori's boyfriend, but it didn't take long for Harvey to find out that the young actor was just as genuine and kind in private as he presents himself to be in the public eye. ET recently spoke with Harvey about his new Facebook Watch show, STEVE on Watch and how tough relationships in Hollywood can be, including the very public one between Jordan and his daughter.
"I’ve talked with him, Marjorie knows his mom, they talk. This guy is is not a representative. He is genuinely who he who he looks like he is," the longtime TV host shared. "And he's- I mean, like, it threw me off at first, because he was so kind. You know, I figure, 'OK, this is the game right?' But it wasn't, man, this dude was sincere and he's proven to be a really, really good, good guy. I’m pulling for him, you know, for them."
Despite the pitfalls Hollywood relationships can present, Harvey tells ET's Kevin Frazier that the pair, who made their relationship Instagram official earlier this year, are doing well.
"I mean, look man, being in a relationship in Hollywood is hard. It's really, really hard, there are so many traps and pitfalls in it," Harvey explained. "Especially the younger you are. It's hard if you old. But when you young, it's really, really tough, but they're doing well."
But just because Jordan is a good guy, doesn't mean Harvey won't go to bat for Lori and the rest of his daughters, if he has to.
"I just think he's a good guy," Harvey gushed. "I’m in love with Lori to death, to the moon and back. I will hurt you about her, I really will, you can ask, I will hurt you about, I will threaten you about her, you know I'll do whatever."
Harvey is diving deep into relationships and much more on his Facebook Watch show. After a challenging year of no shows and then no audience, Harvey told ET that it's "amazing" to be back.
"It was a rough year trying to- first of all ,not doing any shows, and then when you brought 'em back with all the restrictions. I mean I did Family Feud with no audience," Harvey shared. "I can't tell you how challenging that is. It's hard to tell a joke. Ain't nobody in the room, man. As a stand up, that's my background, right? I get that feedback. That was real challenging, so now, this is amazing."
With new COVID-19 protocols in place, Harvey and the audience are able to feel comfortable, giving the comedian the chance to flash that famous Steve Harvey grin to a live crowd once again.
"Everybody's tested every day and everybody's vaccinated. That was the rule for this show, for this studio," he explained. "You had to be vaccinated and you had to be tested every day, so that makes you feel pretty comfortable."
"So it's pretty great," he continued. "We get an audience reaction. I’m looking at people, smiling again, so there's nothing better really."
New episodes of STEVE on Watch drop Monday-Friday every week on Facebook Watch.
Tune in to tonight's episode of Entertainment Tonight for more of ET's interview with Harvey.
