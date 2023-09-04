Steve Harwell, Founding Smash Mouth Singer, Dead at 56

Steve Harwell, founding singer of the band Smash Mouth has died at 56 years old, the band confirmed.

On Monday, Smash Mouth's official X account shared a photo of Harwell and wrote, "Steve Harwell was a true American Original. A larger than life character who shot up into the sky like a Roman candle. Steve will be remembered for his unwavering focus and impassioned determination to reach the heights of pop stardom. Rest in peace knowing you aimed for the stars, and magically hit your target. Rest easy."

Harwell died early Monday morning at his home in Boise, Idaho while receiving at-home hospice care, his representative, Robert Hayes, said in a statement to CBS News.

A cause of death has not yet been released.

"He was surrounded by family and friends and passed peacefully and comfortably," Hayes said. "Steve's iconic voice is one of the most recognizable voices from his generation. He loved the fans and loved to perform."

Fans will remember Harwell from Smash Mouth's mega-famous 1999 hit "All Star," which was featured on the soundtrack for the first Shreck film.

Smash Mouth's impact on the early 2000s music scene was undeniable. The band sold over 10 million albums worldwide and scored two No. 1 hit singles, had five Top 40 singles as well as earned a Grammy nomination.

In 2021, Harwell retired from leading the band and was replaced by vocalist Zach Goode.

