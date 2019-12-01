Happy birthday to Robert Irwin!

The late Steve Irwin's son turned 16 on Sunday, and his family couldn't help but celebrate with touching throwback photos.

Robert's mom, Terri, kicked things off with a never-before-seen snap of Steve cradling his then-newborn son. "Happy 16th birthday, @RobertIrwin. Your dad would be so proud of you. He has loved you since the moment you were born," she wrote in a heartfelt message that had fans feeling emotional.

"Ok Terri-this picture took me out-I’m smiling and crying at the same time," one user wrote. "You are such a strong beautiful woman and are doing an incredible job with your family. Blessings for a happy and healthy holiday season!"

"I'm not crying. You're crying!!" another simply added.

Happy 16th birthday, @RobertIrwin. Your dad would be so proud of you. He has loved you since the moment you were born. pic.twitter.com/FhwnQRJtA7 — Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) November 30, 2019

On Instagram, Robert's sister Bindi, 21, shared a too-cute pic of him as a baby. "Happy 16th Birthday to the cutest ducky I’ve ever known! Robert, one of the best parts of my life is getting to be your sister. Thank you for being such a wonderful light in my life. You’re amazing and I love you! 🐥," she captioned the pic.

Bindi wrote alongside another: "One of the sweetest photos ever taken❤️ My whole world. It’s incredible that Robert is sixteen now, time sure does fly. Also, Mum is the most beautiful woman in the world."

Bindi's fiance, Chandler Powell, also wished his soon-to-be brother-in-law a happy birthday. "Happy 16th Birthday @robertirwinphotography!" he captioned a photo of himself and Robert. "Our adventures together are always so much fun. Thanks for being such an awesome friend and brother!"

Robert celebrated his big 1-6 at the Australia Zoo, feeding crocodiles and blowing out candles on his rhino-themed cake.

Steve tragically died in 2006, when Robert was just two years old. He told ET he hopes to follow in his father's footsteps and keep his legacy alive.

"When people say, 'You remind us of your dad,' it's the biggest compliment I could ever receive," he said in May. "Because this is what we've dedicated our life to -- making sure that that message that he had, that passion that he had, continues."

"He really did change the world. He inspired us. That's why we're so passionate," he added.

See more on the Irwin family in the video below.

