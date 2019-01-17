Steve-O is opening up about a "desperate" time in his life.

The 44-year-old Jacka** star sat down with Graham Bensinger for a new interview that was posted to YouTube on Wednesday. During the chat, Steve-O revealed that, before becoming sober, he went to extreme lengths for a cocaine fix.

“I had this drug dealer, he lived very close by. I had him in my phone as his first name and then 'Everything' as a sort of last name [because] he said, 'I got everything,'" Steve-O recalled. "I would go over to Everything's house if he didn’t answer my call… sometimes I would show up and he'd be there and sell me my drugs. Sometimes I would show up and the door would be locked and it was like 'F**k.' And then there were sometimes where I would show up and the door would be unlocked but he would be, like, passed out, ‘cause he was very much a drug user as well as a dealer.”

Everything, Steve-O revealed, would inject himself with cocaine. That practice resulted in blood splatter around Everything's home, something that could quickly turn dangerous due to the dealer's HIV-positive status.

"This one time when I showed up and he was in his bedroom passed out. He wasn't dead, but I couldn’t wake him up," Steve-O said. "… Over at the table, where he would weigh out all of his drugs, there was a very noticeable residue of cocaine."

"I went over to the table to scrape up a pile of cocaine to snort it, but as I had sat down looking at it, there was, of course, blood had been squirted. You could see, like, the little tiny little blood splatter on the residue," he continued. "This is how desperate and pathetic my addiction was, that I sat there, like, knowingly scraping up this tainted, like, blood cocaine and I sat there and snorted it, which is so f**ked up."

"I snorted the blood of an intravenous drug user," Steve-O added, before revealing that he did not contract HIV.

Also during the interview, Steve-O opened up about his favorite drugs to use before getting sober in 2008.

"My favorites were Ketamine, cocaine, nitrous oxide, PCP, of course marijuana, alcohol. Oh, I loved Xanax so much, and Valium," he said. "Never got too into meth, but I never turned it down. Had some pretty terrible experiences on magic mushrooms. Had a lot of great experiences on LSD. Like, random, weird stuff. I huffed video head cleaner. There was this weird episode where I was drinking aluminum cleaner... and that would bring about some pretty disturbing incidents."

Back in March 2018, the reality star celebrated his 10 year sober anniversary. The accomplishment came after Steve-O was given alcohol as a baby and started drinking it around age 8 or 9.

Hard to believe it’s been an entire decade since I’ve had a drink or a drug. I just can’t put into words how grateful I am for @realjknoxville and the rest of the guys who locked me up in a psychiatric ward on March 9, 2008, where this journey began. Thank you, dudes, I love you. pic.twitter.com/10dUWO5ViZ — Steve-O (@steveo) March 10, 2018

"My mom, of course, was an alcoholic and along with that is this sort of hyper-sensitivity and over-concerned with the opinions of others. When I was a baby, mom was not comfortable with me crying on an airplane... so she would give me booze," he revealed. "... Just a little bit of booze. A smidge to make me not cry on the plane."

"Then, I think before I was 12, it was a family tradition kind of a thing that on New Year's the kids could have one alcoholic beverage. I think I remember having alcohol on New Year's Eve when I was like 8 or 9," he continued. "I would have, like, a beer or something... I don't fault anybody for anything they did in trying to manage me as a child."

