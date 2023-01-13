Nia Long and Storm Reid may only play a mother-daughter duo onscreen, but those protective instincts are still there! The 19-year-old actress made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Shedeur Sanders on Thursday at the premiere of her new thriller, Missing -- which hits theaters Jan. 20 -- and Long told ET's Kevin Frazier that she was ready to direct some questions to her faux daughter's new beau.

"Oh my god! I’m going to have to go and have a little interview with him," Long said when she learned Sanders was with Reid on the red carpet. Although Long noted that she's "done with sports," she would definitely have a lot of wisdom for Reid and Sanders about being in a public relationship as an actress and athlete.

Sanders, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, is a collegiate football player that recently announced that he will be following his dad to Colorado to play for the Buffaloes next season in Boulder.

"He's super sweet, super talented," Reid said of Sanders, saying that she believes he'll be one of the top players in the country. "I'm just glad to have him here supporting me."

When asked if she'll be making trips out to Colorado to support him, Reid -- who is currently enrolled at the University of Southern California -- coyly told ET that she "hopes so."

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

That isn't the only thing that Reid is hoping for. When questioned about the upcoming third season of HBO's Euphoria, the actress admitted that she knows as little as fans at the moment, but there are definitely things she'd like to see after two intense installments.

"I literally know nothing -- I don't know when I’m going back, I don't know what the scripts look like," she shared. "But I hope that season 3 has a lot of hope, a lot of joy, a lot of levity. Because, you know, we've done all of the emotions."

Reid, who made her film debut in 2013's 12 Years a Slave, also reflected on her nearly 10-years-long career, calling it a "beautiful journey."

"I can't believe it's been that long but I’m so grateful to be standing here, to be able to do what I love to do every day with intention and purpose," she told ET. "And to have done so many projects between 12 Years a Slave and now is just a blessing."

Missing premieres in theaters on Jan. 20.

