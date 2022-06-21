'Stranger Things 4' Trailer Teases Epic, Super-Sized Conclusion to Biggest Season Yet
The trailer for the epic, super-sized conclusion to Strangers Things season 4 is here. And it promises to deliver a satisfying -- if not deadly -- end to the biggest, most watched installment of the Netflix original series from the Duffer Brothers.
With Vecna showing no signs of slowing down, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) struggling to regain her powers and the gang split between Hawkins, Indiana and California, things are not looking good as our favorite high school heroes prepare for the battle of their lives.
And based on comments from the cast, notably Joseph Quinn, who joined this season with the breakout role as Eddie Munson, not everyone will make it out alive. “Every single storyline is kind of filled with peril and danger,” he said, while longtime cast member, Natalia Dyer, added, “We haven’t been in as high stakes or potential danger before.”
“That was surprising and scary,” she said.
After an explosive start to the season, with volume 1 first released during Memorial Day weekend, the season will end with volume 2 on July 1. The final two episodes of the season written and directed by the Duffer Brothers will span two feature length films, with episode 8 running 1 hour, 25 minutes and the finale spanning 2 hours, 20 minutes.
