Stuart Weitzman Sale: Take 50% Off Summer Sale Styles

The Stuart Weitzman Summer Sale is offering 50% off summer styles through August 1. Plus, you'll get up to 30% off select sale styles with code SWSUMMERSTYLES.

Find big discounts on a great selection of sandals, boots, wedges and more on the sale section of the website. Stuart Weitzman is one of the go-to footwear brands for stars on and off the red carpet -- Meghan Markle, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Serena Williams, the brand's newest celebrity spokeswoman, have been seen wearing the line.

Whether you're about to invest in your first Stuart Weitzman pair or you're looking for a trendy warm-weather style to add to your shoe collection this season, now's the time to scoop a pair (or two) up. Shipping and returns are free.

Shop ET Style's picks from the Stuart Weitzman sale, below.

The Caicos Sandal

The Caicos Sandal Stuart Weitzman Stuart Weitzman The Caicos Sandal Stuart Weitzman Chic leather slides for a great deal! REGULARLY $350 $175 at Stuart Weitzman

The Jerry Sandal

The Jerry Sandal Stuart Weitzman Stuart Weitzman The Jerry Sandal Stuart Weitzman Equally chic for day or night, these sandals are defined by oversized details, including crossover vamp straps. REGULARLY $425 $213 at Stuart Weitzman

The Alonza 95 Sandal

The Alonza 95 Sandal Stuart Weitzman Stuart Weitzman The Alonza 95 Sandal Stuart Weitzman A new take on the iconic nudist silhouette, reimagined to feature an on-trend square toe. REGULARLY $450 $225 at Stuart Weitzman

The Nearlynude Sandal

The Nearlynude Sandal Stuart Weitzman Stuart Weitzman The Nearlynude Sandal Stuart Weitzman The Nearlynude sandals bring glamour to the classic minimalist silhouette. REGULARLY $425 $213 at Stuart Weitzman

The Lesley 75 Boot

The Lesley 75 Boot Stuart Weitzman Stuart Weitzman The Lesley 75 Boot Stuart Weitzman Stuart Weitzman is famous for their over-the-knee boots. Extended sizes available. REGULARLY $795 $398 at Stuart Weitzman

The Frances 60

The Frances 60 Stuart Weitzman Stuart Weitzman The Frances 60 Stuart Weitzman Feminine elegance meets menswear-inspired loafers with these block heel pumps. REGULARLY $450 $225 at Stuart Weitzman

The Payson Logo Flat

The Payson Logo Flat Stuart Weitzman Stuart Weitzman The Payson Logo Flat Stuart Weitzman These polished flats are easy to slip on and pair well with a blazer and trouser combination. REGULARLY $425 $213 at Stuart Weitzman

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

