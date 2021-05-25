Styling Hollywood's Jason Bolden and Adair Curtis are parents! The couple took to Instagram Monday to announce that they have welcomed their baby boy, Arrow Fox, two weeks ahead of his due date.

"ARROW FOX 🤎 Yesterday You Gave Us the New Meaning to Joy and Protection, 2 weeks early but Right on Time!," Bolden wrote alongside a sweet selfie of the pair with Arrow, adding lyrics from the song, "Beautiful Surprise." "Forever Loving You Papa and Dad 🤎🙏🏾🤎," the celebrity stylist concluded the post.

Curtis shared the same photo, calling Arrow "the greatest gift ever."

The greatest gift EVER!!! Your dads are already obsessed with you!!! Introducing Mr. Arrow Fox 5.24.21 🤎👼🏽," he wrote.

The celebrity stylist and interior designer -- both known for Netflix's Styling Hollywood series -- tied the knot in August 2012. In April, the couple revealed that they were expecting a baby via surrogate. In the post, Curtis touched on their long journey to fatherhood and their support of The National Fertility Association.

"Jason + I are so incredibly excited to finally announce WE’RE PREGNANT!!! As many of you that have watched Styling Hollywood know, the journey to fatherhood has been long for us but our dream is finally coming true!!! And after doing our research and concluding that @FirstResponsePregnancy is a trustworthy, reliable and accurate pregnancy test, when the day came, we had our surrogate take their Early Result pregnancy test and VOILA - the good news!!," Curtis shared on Instagram. "Alongside First Response, we’re happy to support @Resolveorg, The National Infertility Association, a nonprofit committed to ensuring that all people challenged in their family building journey reach resolution through being empowered by knowledge, supported by community, united by advocacy, and inspired to act. #FirstResponsePregnancy #6DaysSooner #EasyReadApp, #firstresponseistheanswer."

