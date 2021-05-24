Bode Miller and Wife Morgan Reveal the Sex of Their New Baby

Olympic skier Bode Miller and his pregnant wife, Morgan, revealed the sex of their baby during their appearance on the Today show on Monday. The couple is expecting a baby girl.

The news that they're expecting a baby girl is especially emotional given the couple lost their daughter, Emeline, in a tragic drowning accident in June 2018 when she was 19 months old. Morgan is due in November, the couple announced last Wednesday.

"It is so special," Morgan said. "I feel like I haven't fully gotten my head wrapped around it because every time I start thinking about it, I just start crying. I mean, to get to experience a relationship with a little girl again Earth-side is going to be unbelievable."

Bode and Morgan are already parents to 6-year-old Nash, 2-year-old Easton and 1-year-old twins, Asher and Askel. Bode is also a dad to his 13-year-old son, Dace, and his 8-year-old son, Nate, from two previous relationships.

Bode, 43, told People that this will be their last child.

"We're finally on our last pregnancy," he says. "We're at the finish line."

He also said they wanted to try for a girl.

"You know, there's obviously no replacing kids," he shared. "All of ours are so unique that it's always a surprise, but then we had the identical twin boys and we were kind of like, 'Whoa, maybe, maybe that's the end for us.'"

But Morgan noted that this pregnancy will definitely complete their family.

"We constantly knew that we had more space in our hearts to give more love," she said. "Kids require a lot of attention and a lot of love. We have a lot of attention and a lot of love to give, but we feel like this will be the last one for us to be able to put all of ourselves into. So that way, all of them still get a bunch of love and attention. And we're not stretching ourselves too thin."

Meanwhile, the couple still keeps the memory of Emeline alive.

"It's not something you can ever get away from," Morgan said of the death of her daughter. "When you lose someone like that, when you lose a child, you really recognize how special [that parent-child relationship] is. And not that we were ungrateful for what we had, our kids are absolutely incredible. But we just had so much more love to give and we had so much more love we wanted to give."

Bode also recalled his special relationship with Emeline and said she still feels like part of the family.

"She was incredibly stubborn and was an awesome, awesome kid to be around," he shared. "But definitely taught me a lot about patience because she was the most stubborn. We had a really great, unique [father-daughter] relationship, a really special one."

