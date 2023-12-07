Alan Ruck is being sued for negligence following his involvement in a multi-vehicle crash on Halloween night in Los Angeles that ended with his electric truck crashing into a pizzeria.

According to court documents obtained by ET, the man suing the Succession star is Horacio Vela, who claims he was behind the wheel of a 2020 Hyundai Elantra while waiting at a red light at the intersection of North La Brea Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard when Ruck's 2023 Rivian R1T electric truck "abruptly and forcefully accelerated his vehicle, colliding with the right rear bumper of" Vela's car.

The plaintiff claims that "the force of impact propelled [Vela's vehicle] forward into the intersection, where it collided with another vehicle waiting to make a left turn onto N. La Brea Ave." As it's been reported, video footage showed a person crossing the street and narrowly escaped being hit when Ruck's truck triggered the multi-vehicle accident. Including Ruck's truck, four vehicles were involved. Miraculously, no pedestrians were hurt, but one person involved in the crash was transported to the hospital.

As for the LAPD's crash investigation, the probe has concluded and no charges are being filed.

Just days after the accident, Ruck, who portrays Connor Roy in the hit HBO series, said he was "OK."

Tim Ratcliff

"I'm fine and thank God nobody was killed," he added.

Vela claims he was transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center via ambulance. He claims his car was deemed "a total loss" and that he "sustained serious injuries and damages, property damage, costs of past and future medical care, pain and suffering, mental anguish, emotional distress, and other consequential damages."

ET has reached out to Ruck's rep for comment.

Tim Ratcliff

Los Angeles attorney Neama Rahmani, president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, is representing Vela. In a statement to ET, Rahmani said, "Accidents happen. That's what insurance is for. But Alan Ruck's insurance company, State Farm, has refused to accept responsibility for the crash. Ruck says he doesn't know what happened, and the Los Angeles Police Department says it was a vehicle issue while Rivian, the manufacturer, says the truck was working properly."

He continued, "In this case, multiple people were hit, and a business was damaged. We believe Ruck is responsible for the damages, and we filed a lawsuit to subpoena evidence and witnesses to prove our case. If State Farm finally accepts fault, we are happy to negotiate a settlement with them. But so far, the State Farm adjuster has ghosted us."

RELATED CONTENT: