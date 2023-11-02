'Succession's Alan Ruck Addresses Crashing His Truck Into Pizza Shop

Alan Ruck says he is glad to be alive and thankful no one was hurt after he was involved in a multi-vehicle collision that resulted in his electric truck crashing into a pizza place.

"I'm okay," Ruck, 67, said Thursday afternoon to photographers. "I'm fine and thank God nobody was killed."

The Ferris Bueller's Day Off star also joked that while he had a small limp in his step, it wasn't from the Tuesday crash.

"This isn't from the accident, this is because I'm getting old," the Succession actor said.

The details of the crash are still forthcoming but it would appear Ruck was behind the wheel of the truck when it crashed into the side of a Los Angeles pizzeria. TMZ reported that Ruck's Rivian R1T rammed another vehicle from behind and pushed it into the intersection. The crash caused the second vehicle to t-bone another vehicle, while the truck collided with another car before crashing into the pizza place.

Tim Ratcliff

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, first responders got a 911 call at around 9:04 p.m. about a vehicle crashing into a building.

Authorities say there was no extraction required and that a 32-year-old male was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition. The building was damaged enough that its structural integrity was compromised.

TMZ reported that two people were injured but were conscious and breathing. Miraculously, the outlet reports no pedestrians were hurt, and video footage shows a person crossing the street and narrowly escaping being hit when the initial car collision occurred.

The outlet also reported that the actor, who portrayed Connor Roy in the hit HBO series, stuck around after the crash and was seen on his phone as others assessed the damage. TMZ reports there's no indication of DUI.

Eyewitness Tim Ratcliff, who owns a restaurant near the pizza joint, spoke with ET about the accident and explained that he was sitting on his patio, chatting with a friend and customer after a long shift, when suddenly they heard a series of small crashes.

Tim Ratcliff

"And then a huge boom! We thought it was an explosion or a bomb. That was literally the thought that I first had, that a bomb went off," Ratcliff shared. "I just jumped up and I ran around the corner."

Ratcliff said he checked on the pizza shop's owner before making the rounds to see if anyone involved in the crash was hurt.

"He actually seemed perfectly OK. There were no issues that I could see," Ratcliff said of Ruck.

"The police officer checked him out. He was very coherent. He talked with me like everything was fine. He was immediately concerned throughout the entire time, just concerned with everybody else, which I really appreciate," the witness said.

