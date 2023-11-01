'Succession' Star Alan Ruck Crashes Truck Into Pizza Shop

Alan Ruck was reportedly behind the wheel of an electric truck that triggered a multi-vehicle collision and resulted in the actor crashing his truck into a pizza joint.

TMZ reported that the Succession star, 67, was the one behind the vehicle of a Rivian R1T when it rammed another vehicle from behind and pushed it into the intersection. The crash caused the second vehicle to t-bone another vehicle, while the truck collided with another car before crashing into the pizza place.

ET has reached out to Ruck's rep for comment.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, it got a 911 call at around 9:04 p.m. about a vehicle crashing into a building. Authorities say there was no extraction required and that a 32-year-old male was transported to the hospital with an unknown condition. The building was damaged enough that its structural integrity was compromised.

TMZ reported that two people were injured but were conscious and breathing. Miraculously, the outlet reports no pedestrians were hurt, and video footage shows a person crossing the street and narrowly escaped being hit when the initial car collision occurred.

The outlet also reported that the actor, who portrays Connor Roy in the hit HBO series, stuck around after the crash and was seen on his phone as others assessed the damage. TMZ reports there's no indication of DUI.

