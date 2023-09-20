Sufjan Stevens released new music just last week, but the singer has been secretly dealing with major health concerns and a scary diagnosis.

Stevens took to his website and Tumblr page on Wednesday to share an update with fans about why he won't be able to do much public promotion for his upcoming album, Javelin, which is due to be released on Oct. 6. The album's second single, "Will Anybody Ever Love Me?," was released last Wednesday.

"Hi Friends. Quick update on my life," the singer wrote. "I’m very excited about having new music to share, but I just wanted to let you know that one of the reasons why I haven’t been able to participate in the press and promotion leading up to the release of Javelin is bc I am in the hospital."

He continued, "Last month I woke up one morning and couldn’t walk. My hands, arms and legs were numb and tingling and I had no strength, no feeling, no mobility. My brother drove me to the ER and after a series of tests—MRIs, EMGs, cat scans, X-rays, spinal taps (!), echo-cardiograms, etc.—the neurologists diagnosed me with an auto immune disorder called Guillian-Barre Syndrome. Luckily there's treatment for this — they administer immuno-hemoglobin infusions for five days and pray that the disease doesn’t spread to the lungs, heart and brain. Very scary, but it worked. I spent about two weeks in Med/Surg, stuck in a bed, while my doctors did all the things to keep me alive and stabilize my condition. I owe them my life."

According to the CDC, Guillain-Barré syndrome is a "rare autoimmune disorder in which a person's own immune system damages the nerves, causing muscle weakness and sometimes paralysis." The disease is rare, with people over 50 being at a greater risk to develop it. Actor and comedian Andy Griffith was paralyzed from the knees down for seven months when he developed the disease in 1983.

Stevens wrote that he was transferred to "acute rehab" earlier this month, where he is undergoing intensive therapies to learn how to walk and use his body again.

"It's a slow process, but they say I will 'recover,' it just takes a lot of time, patience, and hard work," he shared. "Most people who have GBS learn to walk again on their own within a year, so I am hopeful. I'm only in my second week of rehab but it is going really well and I am working really hard to get back on my feet. I'm committed to getting better, I'm in good spirits, and I’m surrounded by a really great team. I want to be well!"

"I'll keep you posted as I progress. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers," he added. "And a huge shout out to all the incredible caretakers of the world working night and day to help us heal. They are living saints. Be well, be joyful, stay sane, stay safe. I love you."

Stevens' upcoming album, Javelin, is due out Oct. 6.

