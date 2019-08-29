Suits is officially wrapped.

There are still four more episodes to go before USA Network's long-running legal drama signs off for good, but its stars have been gradually saying goodbye to the beloved series, their castmates and their characters as their time together on set comes to an end.

On Thursday, series star Gabriel Macht, who has played power lawyer Harvey Specter since the show's debut in 2011, shared an introspective post, encapsulating his nine-year journey and thanking his wife, Jacinda Barrett, for being his rock throughout.

"[Nine] years ago I started the @suits_usa journey. It all began with the most important person in my life by my side. This life that has offered us so much...some easy, many challenging, countless miles apart and hours, days, and months separating us and our loved ones not to mention years of sacrifice on so many levels," Macht wrote on Instagram, captioning a black-and-white photo of him and Barrett walking down a hallway on the Toronto set. "I count my blessings you sticking with me through to the bitter sweet end of this era."

"As I have thanked my wonderful crew, my talented ensemble, and the fantastic fans that keep coming back for more...I am most grateful for @jacindabarrett because without her there is no way any of this would have happened," he concluded the sweet message.

Patrick J. Adams, who next plays astronaut John Glenn in Nat Geo's The Right Stuff, marked his final season return as Mike Ross with a simple shot of his character's name taped outside his trailer door that he posted earlier this month.

A few weeks later, he thanked fans for their love following his first episode back. (As the most recent final season trailer reveals, Adams will return for more episodes as the series marches toward the end.) "It's a [real] gift to have been asked to come back one last up at bat," he wrote. "The fans of this show are the greatest and very grateful for the warm welcome."

Thanks to everyone for the enthusiasm about my return to @Suits_USA - it’s a really gift to have been asked to come back for one last up at bat. The fans of this show are the greatest and very grateful for the warm welcome. — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) August 19, 2019

Macht's co-star and good pal, Sarah Rafferty, who plays Donna Paulsen, has been on a posting surge over the past week, attempting to mark final moments with her co-stars and crew members with photos and messages as she prepares to relocate to Los Angeles.

In several recent photos posted over the course of the last few days, a teary-eyed Rafferty shared on-set pics with Katherine Heigl and Rick Hoffman as they wrapped on Suits.

Hoffman, who plays Louis Litt, closed his Suits chapter with a simple Instagram on Wednesday of the sun rising.

"And the next chapter begins...," he captioned the pic, after wrapping just hours earlier.

Heigl, who is already back in Utah after wrapping last Friday as lawyer Samantha Wheeler, shared a few posts about her final days in Toronto.

"My last week of work on #suits starts Monday. My last day as #SamanthaWheeler is Friday," Heigl wrote on Aug. 17, alongside a selfie with her husband, singer-songwriter Josh Kelley. "There are so many loving goodbyes to give and so much sh*# to pack up. So I guess I’ll just spend the rest of today sitting in my pj’s and panicking. Yeah that sounds like a good plan."

Creator Aaron Korsh, who revealed he makes his directorial debut on the Sept. 25 series finale, promised that Suits' final episode is worth the wait and may be a tearjerker for longtime fans.

No more tweets tonight, busy directing the #Suits finale. I think it’s going 2b awesome. Then again I think I’m awesome, so there’s that... — Aaron Korsh (@akorsh9) August 21, 2019

Holy shit, had a dream I created a show that lasted 9 Yrs & directed 4 the 1st time on the finale. What kinda dipshit would do that? #Suits — Aaron Korsh (@akorsh9) August 29, 2019

We're definitely not ready.

Adams reminisced about his "fondest" Suits memory, which, for him, was filming the series' very first episode back in 2011.

"It was just an unbelievably creative, stressful but exciting time shooting that pilot, and we were constantly trying to make new things up and find new ways to do things. Even if something worked, we were like, 'Is there a better way, though? Let's do that.'" Adams shared with ET during a June set visit. "That whole experience was so enlightening and so exciting, and then to have it become so successful was so great."

"The rest of the first season was wonderful too because we didn't know if the show was going to be popular or how we were going to do. But we were always trying to get back to that thing we did in the pilot and so the seeds of that will stay with me forever," he added. "I'm always going to be reminded that when you go to work, to have that level of enthusiasm and curiosity and constantly trying to deepen these moments."

Suits begins its final four episodes Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on USA Network.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Suits': Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macht Team Up for One Last Con in Trailer for Final Four Episodes

'Suits' Sneak Peek: Patrick J. Adams Faces Off Against Katherine Heigl in a Battle of Wits (Exclusive)

'Suits': Patrick J. Adams Says Returning for Final Season Was About Celebrating the Show's Legacy (Exclusive)

'Suits': Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macht Reunite in Bromantic Final Season Sneak Peek