The trailer for the final four episodes of Suits is here.

In new footage of the outgoing USA Network legal drama's last episodes, the drama ramps up as the fate of Specter Litt Wheeler Williams law firm and its attorneys comes to a head.

From what the teaser shows, a lot of changes are about to take place inside the firm's hallways and outside of them, as Donna (Sarah Rafferty) hands Alex (Dule Hill) a folder that throws up red flags. "Is this legal?" he asks, prompting Donna to plead, "I need this." Another key moment brings Samantha (Katherine Heigl) to the doorstep of her biological father, while Harvey (Gabriel Macht) is placed in handcuffs.

"Every line I have ever crossed," Harvey angrily says, "I'd do it again!"

"Harvey, you and I have conned the world for years," Mike (Patrick J. Adams) says to his former mentor, as a vignette of the power duo over the first seven seasons of Suits plays. "I think it's time for one last con."

Watch the trailer for the final episodes below.

When ET was on the Suits set in June, Adams spoke about getting the chance to revisit the Mike-Harvey dynamic and work with Macht one more time.

"Gabriel's so fun to work with. We have such a short form, it's crazy. I've never worked with another actor where we just so quickly fall back into form. I've never had a brother, but I imagine it feels like that, where you've got the same rhythms and you can make fun of each other and push each other's buttons and get a rise out of one another," Adams said at the time. "When we sit down to rehearse a scene, it's just right there. It's just great to be comfortable. As actors moving from project to project, you're always seeking that level of comfort so that you can do your work at your most relaxed, and when you don't, it takes a long time to get there. It's a real gift of a show that's lasted almost 10 years that we can be there together one last time."

A Suits retrospective special airs Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on USA Network. The final four episodes begin Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, with the series finale set for Sept. 25.

