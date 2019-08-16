'Suits' Makes Cute Reference to Meghan Markle in Latest Episode

Suits found a way to reference Meghan Markle's royal status on Thursday's episode.

Markle starred on the USA show as Rachel Zane before marrying Prince Harry and becoming the Duchess of Sussex, and on the latest episode, her onscreen husband -- Mike Ross (played by Patrick J. Adams) -- is asked how Rachel is doing.

“Good. In fact, if I told you how good, you probably wouldn’t believe me," Mike cheekily replies.

The Suits Twitter account tweeted out the cute moment, again, with a sly nod to Markle's incredible real life.

"Turns out Rachel is doing REALLY well. 😉 #Suits," the caption reads.

Last July, Markle acknowledged that she missed the show when asked about it by a fan she met in Dublin, Ireland. Markle was on Suits for seven seasons before officially leaving in November 2017 after getting engaged to Prince Harry.

"I'm a fan of Suits and I said to her that I miss it and she said, 'So do I'," the fan told Hello!

Meanwhile, ET spoke with Adams during a recent visit to the Toronto, Canada, set of Suits, where he talked about how the show's final season would address Markle's character in her absence.

"There's phone calls with Rachel saying, 'Goodbye, I love you,' and, you know, I think there's some obvious acknowledgment that she's still there and a part of the show," he said.

Adams also promised fans that everything is still "good" between Mike and Rachel, telling ET, "We're happy. I promise you they're happy."

