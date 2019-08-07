Patrick J. Adams' return to Suits is upon us!

The former star is back in the hallowed halls of Specter Litt Wheeler Williams, making his anticipated return on USA Network's outgoing legal drama as attorney Mike Ross in next week's episode, and ET has an early first look at Adams' reunion with Gabriel Macht from the final season.

In the episode, airing Wednesday, Aug. 14, Mike returns to Manhattan for a case that puts him toe to toe with his former mentor, Harvey Specter (Macht), and Samantha Wheeler (Katherine Heigl).

"Just because she gave you a key doesn't mean you're staying here," Harvey says in the scene, alluding to his colleague and girlfriend, Donna (Sarah Rafferty), slipping Mike the key to their apartment.

"Why would I stay here? I've got my old apartment you're pretending to rent for me... Rick Sorkin?" Mike responds with a chuckle, laughing at the throwback to the pilot of the the law applicant who missed his job interview with Harvey. "You've gone soft."

"I was using it as a tax shelter," Harvey tries to cover up. But Mike knows his former mentor all too well, quipping, "What's the tax shelter called, I'm a Softie?"

Never one to back down from a fight, Harvey turns the conversation to Mike and his recent move with Rachel to Seattle -- and has some fun at his ex-protege's expense.

"Don't you have some old ladies looking to sue the condo association, or whatever big case you've got going these days?" Harvey jabs.

"Yes, I do, but those ladies are going to have to wait because I always have time for an old friend," Mike adorably says, pausing a beat before the two partners in law go in for a hug.

Awww, the bromance is back!

Watch an early preview of Adams' return to Suits below.

Adams left Suits at the same time as Meghan Markle, following the end of the seventh season.

In March, Adams was hopeful that they would be able to get a return appearance on the books, telling ET at a Good for a Laugh benefit in Los Angeles that he would "love to make it work if I could."

"We're trying to figure it out and see if it's possible. I hope so," Adams said at the time. "With schedules and other work that's coming along, it's just a scheduling thing, but I'm hoping so. It depends on the story they write. They gotta figure it out, and if they even want me. You've gotta ask them."

And in January, Suits creator Aaron Korsh addressed the chance that Adams would reprise his role one last time.

"I have discussed with Patrick when he left the possibility of coming back, and we both decided if the time was right and he was up for it and he had the time, that we would do it," Korsh said. "Wanting Mike is not a story. We'd have to figure out exactly what we would do with him and we'd have to have a general plan. I wouldn't break every story or the story so specifically before contacting Patrick and saying, 'This is the general thing we'd do, are you available?' Then we'd move from there."

Suits airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on USA Network.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Suits': Gabriel Macht and Sarah Rafferty Say 'Fans Will Be Happy' With Darvey Romance in Season 9 (Exclusive)

How 'Suits' Will Address Meghan Markle's Character in Final Season

'Suits' Final Season Teaser Features Patrick J. Adams' Anticipated Return

'Suits': Patrick J. Adams to Return for Final Season Arc

Related Gallery