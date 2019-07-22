Summer 2019 Sunglasses Celebs Are Wearing -- Meghan Markle, J.Lo & More!
Sunglasses are the best way to elevate an outfit, and celebrities seem to agree.
Stars are often never without shades, and whether they're blocking flashing lights, shielding from the sun or using them as a finishing touch to a look, they're seen in the coolest pairs.
If you're looking for new sunnies to rock for the rest of the summer, shop the exact pairs that celebs are sporting, along with similar options with price tags that give you room to buy a couple more.
Ahead, shop various styles from Meghan Markle's elegant cat-eye shape to Kendall Jenner's '90s-inspired number.
Meghan Markle
The Duchess of Sussex was the epitome of classic style at Wimbledon this summer in a pair of sleek black shades that boast a subtle cat-eye silhouette.
SHOP MEGHAN'S SHADES:
Finlay Henrietta, $180
GET THE LOOK:
H&M Sunglasses, $13
Jennifer Lopez
J.Lo is the queen of glamorous shades and a sleek aviator is one of her go-to styles à la these AMAVII gold-and-green specs.
SHOP J.LO'S SHADES:
Philip 18k Gold Sunglasses, $195 at AMAVII
GET THE LOOK:
SOJOS Aviator Sunglasses, $13 at Amazon
The triple-threat talent loves sunglasses so much, she teamed up with Quay to design her own collection back in March, and the best-selling aviator is now back in stock just in time for summer!
SHOP J.LO'S SHADES:
All In, $60 at Quay
Kendall Jenner
The supermodel has been a longtime fan of small, '90s-inspired rectangular shapes like this one from her sister Kim's collaboration with Carolina Lemke.
SHOP KENDALL'S SHADES:
Dusk, $90 at Caroline Lemke
GET THE LOOK:
AJ Morgan Square Sunglasses, $29 at ASOS
Beyonce
The pop star served a lewk as she sat courtside during the NBA Finals. Before heading into the arena, Bey rocked oversized square sunnies from Dita. We're predicting this large shape will soon take over the micro sunglasses trend of last year.
SHOP BEYONCE'S SHADES:
Narcissus, $550 at Dita
GET THE LOOK:
Rebecca Minkoff Square Sunglasses, $128 at Nordstrom
Bella Hadid
The supermodel rocked gal pal Rihanna's new luxury line head to toe, featuring a pair of multicolored transparent shield shades. The futuristic, sporty style is perfect for the girl who is not afraid to experiment with trends.
SHOP BELLA'S SHADES:
Guard Mask, $420 at Fenty
GET THE LOOK:
Kenzo Sport Shield Sunglasses, $170
Billie Eilish
Leave it to the "Bad Guy" singer to pull off an edgy, shapely pair like this bold triangular one from Privé Revaux, propped low on the bridge of the nose.
SHOP BILLIE'S SHADES:
The Bermuda, $30 at Privé Revaux
GET THE LOOK:
Zero UV Triangle Cat Eye Sunglasses, $10
Reese Witherspoon
The Big Little Lies star is all about classic style and these tortoise cat-eye frames from her Draper James brand is as versatile as it is elegant.
SHOP REESE'S SHADES:
Eliza Sunglasses, $98 at Draper James
GET THE LOOK:
SA106 Cat Eye Sunglasses, $10 at Walmart
Victoria Beckham
The designer is a creature of habit when it comes to fashion choices and her sunglasses are no exception. Beckham wears her gradient black Celine flat-top shades in heavy rotation, and it looks dang good on her.
SHOP VICTORIA'S SHADES:
Celine Flat Top Sunglasses, $430 at Nordstrom
GET THE LOOK:
Flat Top Sunglasses,
$20 $10 at Boohoo
Jennifer Lawrence
Ray-Bans' iconic round sunglasses add a cool-girl flair to any outfit as seen on J.Law.
SHOP JENNIFER'S SHADES:
Ray-Ban Round Sunglasses, $153 at Bloomingdale's
GET THE LOOK:
Fest Aviator Sunglasses, $55 at Madewell
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
