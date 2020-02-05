It’s time to SEND IT! back to Summer House.

The Bravo series returns for its fourth season on Wednesday, and ET has your exclusive first look at the premiere. The gang is headed out to the Hamptons to move into their share house -- Kyle Cooke and his fiancee, Amanda Batula, in one car, besties Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner in another -- with Amanda and Hannah both separately scrolling through their Instagram feeds, stumbling upon a picture of their housemates, Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke, looking awfully couple-y, posing with the whip they just picked up to drive themselves to the Hamptons.

"Dude, everyone thinks they’re dating," Kyle remarks before a flurry of Insta comments flood the screen, everybody asking for the pair to clear up their status. Then, cut to Hannah and Paige asking the same question. The two volley back and forth with comments about Lindsay and Carl: “They’re together nonstop.” “I feel like they’re going to have sex this summer.” “They’re both obsessed with each other.” “They both can snap very easily.” “They both wear the same size pants.”

"Their photo looks like they're a couple, and that’d be just a funny coincidence if I didn't happen to know that about a week ago, they went out to the Hamptons," Kyle then tells Amanda. "There was some type of hook-up."

Kyle stops himself from saying more, but Amanda pushes, flashing her engagement ring in his face, telling him it means he has to tell her everything.

Check out the moment here:

"Carl was like, 'Dude, I don't even know how to tell you this, but I fingered Lindsay!'" Kyle recalls, shocking Amanda, so much so that she exclaims, "Kyle Cooke! How could you just now tell me that?!"

"I feel like I'm gossiping, but, like, that -- that's some f**king gossip, man!" Kyle replies, before he pops up in a confessional interview to share his initial reaction to Carl's alleged confession: "Oh, no!"

Fans will have to tune into the season to see how it all unfolds, and what Carl and Lindsay have to say about what Kyle revealed to Amanda. When ET spoke to the cast at BravoCon in November, Carl and Lindsay played coy about what exactly went down… no pun intended.

"Yeah, we had a lot of fun this summer…," Lindsay cautiously admitted. "But there were mornings that I woke up and was like, 'Uhh... oh my god. Where am I? And, why am I here?'"

"There were a few mornings, when I woke up and didn’t even know what happened the night before," Carl added.

"It honestly surprised us probably even more than it surprised you," Hannah shared, before joking, "Paige and I only hooked up once, but people were expecting it."

Summer House premieres Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

