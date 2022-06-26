Summer Walker is going to be a mom, again! The "No Love" singer hopped on Instagram Live Saturday to confirm the news after speculation that she could be expecting baby no. 2 started swirling on social media.

"People asking me if I'm pregnant…I am and you know I'm very, very, very, very, happy about it," she told fans Saturday. "Very excited about it. And this is gonna be -- I'm very very excited because it's going to be different from how it was before. It's really peaceful, really happy, lots of help, lots of love."

Walker, who shares 1-year-old daughter Bubbles, with producer London on Da Track, decided to share the news on social media after she said that chance was taken from her the first time around

"The only reason I'm even saying anything is because last time I felt very disrespected that people didn't let me tell that myself," Walker noted.

"People were taking pictures of me in the store -- I know it kind of comes with the job...[but] people took pictures of me and sent it to The Shade Room before I could even announce my pregnancy," she added. "I thought that was very disrespectful and it made me very, very, very, very, very upset."

Walker, who was in an off-and-on relationship with London, has spilt from the producer since Bubbles' birth last March. She's most recently been linked to LVRD Pharaoh, with the pair getting each other's names tattooed on their faces in an Instagram post, which she simply captioned, "Bestfriend."

