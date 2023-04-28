Sunny Hostin is taking the high road when responding to remarks made by her former co-host of The View,Meghan McCain. During Thursday's episode of Watch What Live With Andy Cohen, Hostin was asked by a caller about McCain's recent column where she condemns the talk show and claims it was a toxic work environment.

"Let me take a drink," Hostin quipped before responding.

"I have not read the column. I have heard about it," Hostin admitted. "Our show is a wonderful place."

"Ratings are great," Cohen chimed in.

"They've always been great, and we're really good now," Hostin agreed. "We're the number one talk show in the country, I'm happy to say."

Hostin admitted that she was "surprised" that McCain was speaking out, noting, "Her husband [Ben Domenech] likes to mean tweet about me, which is shocking, but Meghan and I have always been friendly. We've remained friends."

Hostin even suggested that Cohen cast McCain on a Real Housewives franchise.

"She'd be great on Potomac or any of them. I wish her well," Hostin said of McCain. "We're really happy on the show. We're really a cohesive group, and god bless."

In McCain's recent Daily Mail column, she called out several of her former co-hosts on The View, alleging that Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg avoided discussing major news topics on the show.

She also compared her exit from The View to "having a very public, very nasty breakup with an infamous ex-boyfriend."

McCain was at the Time100 Gala in New York City this week, and she told ET's Rachel Smith at the event that she "never" watches The View.

"I'm a cord cutter now," she said. "My husband, we moved, and he was like, 'Should we install cable?' And I was like, 'Let's just not.' It's lovely to choose your entertainment."

Despite her feelings toward the show, McCain said during an interview on the Reality With the King podcast in May 2022 that Hostin is the only co-host on The View that she still keeps in touch with.

"She's the only cast member I still have a relationship with," she shared at the time. "I have such love for her and respect for her. She's a really good person and she didn't demonize me the way a lot of other people did, for whatever that's worth."

