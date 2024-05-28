Sunny Hostin's son, Gabriel Hostin, is addressing some recent flirty comments Sherri Shepherd made about him during an episode of her daytime talk show.

Recently, Sunny and Gabriel sat down to interview one another in a new installment of ET's series "Spilling the E-Tea," and she asked her 21-year-old son what was something she'd done that had embarrassed him the most.

"It's hard to pick one," Gabriel joked. "But probably the picture you decided on [showing] for the Sherri Shepherd Show."

The incident occurred earlier this month when Sunny -- a co-host on The View -- joined Sherri, a former View co-host, during an episode of her eponymous talk show. Sunny shared some family photos and one of them happened to be of Gabriel in swim trunks by a pool.

Sherri expressed some flirtatious comments about the pic, expressing that she might have a crush on Gabriel.

She later doubled down when the ladies on The View poked fun at her thirsty remarks. Sherri quipped, "Somebody get Gabriel's phone number and tell Gabriel Auntie Sherri is on the phone, and Auntie Sherri needs somebody to come move some stuff around her house."

Gabriel Hostin and Sunny Hostin at the world premiere of 'Lift' held at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on Jan. 8, 2024. - Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images

According to Gabriel -- who is a senior at Harvard studying psychology with a focus in wellness and business -- he'd learned about Sherri's crush comments when someone texted him about it, and he later watched the segment to see what was going on.

"I was definitely surprised," Gabriel said. "I thought it was super funny. She's a comedian, of course."

"You said something to me about liking mature women," Sunny quipped. "You did text that to me."

Gabriel said that Sherri's remarks seemed very "complimentary" and that he "was flattered and flabbergasted at the same time."

"The View' co-host Sunny Hostin and former co-host Sherri Shepherd on the set of the daytime talk show in 2021. - Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images

Like with the Sherri clip, Gabriel admitted that he mostly sees his mother on The View in clips online, or in passing when the show is on a TV and he happens to be walking by.

"Unless, you know, I somehow made an appearance or have been talked about. Which happens very often for some reason," Gabriel said with a laugh. "I might watch it then."

"I do talk about you on the show," Sunny admitted. "I adore you."

