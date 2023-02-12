Super Bowl LVII: See Which Celebs are Eagles or Chiefs Fans
Tiffany Haddish Sings Rihanna's 'Diamonds' Ahead of Super Bowl H…
Megan Fox Praises Machine Gun Kelly Following GRAMMY Loss With T…
Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Performance: Everything to Expect!
Blake Lively Gives Birth to 4th Child With Ryan Reynolds
'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Prioritizing Health Following …
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Died Without a Will, Allison Holker Files …
ABC Producer Dax Tejera Cause of Death Revealed
Rihanna ‘Grateful’ for Major Accomplishments From the Past Year
Kevin Hart Declares It's 'Rihanna's Concert Feat. the Super Bowl…
Heather Rae El Moussa Gives Birth to Baby Boy, First Child With …
Jason and Travis Kelce's Mom Donna Shares Which Son Is Her Favor…
Cody Longo, 'Days of Our Lives' Actor, Dead at 34
'Summer House's Carl Radke on Leaving Loverboy and His Next Chap…
Emma Roberts on ‘Madame Web,’ Mom Life and Producing ‘Tell Me Li…
Ben Affleck Struggles as an Employee in Super Bowl Ad Outtakes (…
'Love Is Blind' Stars SK and Raven Confirm Split Amid Cheating A…
Kim Kardashian Debuts Newly Cut Bangs
Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Welcome Baby Boy 'Bronze'
Blake Lively Is Pregnant! Expecting Baby No. 4 With Ryan Reynolds
Super Bowl Sunday is here, and our favorite celebs are just as excited as we are! But who is rooting for who (and who is mainly attending for Rihanna's halftime performance?)
Abbott Elementary creator and (beloved Philadelphia fan) Quinta Brunson posted support for the Eagles on her Instagram story ahead of the game, snapping a selfie of her jersey. She later posted a photo of her Abbott costar Sheryl Lee Ralph performing "Lift Every Voice And Sing" during the pregame.
Miranda Lambert let the world know who she was rooting for via Instagram, posting a selfie in a Kansas City Chiefs jersey with a matching bandana in her hair.
"Let’s go @chiefs 👏🎉🎈🏈! #chiefskingdom #15 #EastTexas #Mahomie #superbowl," Lambert wrote beneath the photo.
Catch up on who is rooting for who below.
Simu Liu rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs:
Brie Bella rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles:
Hailey Bieber supported Rihanna's performance:
H.E.R. joined in on the fun, telling fans she's headed to the "Riri concert:"
Martha Stewart shared her outfit details on without revealing which team she's rooting for:
Cara Delevingne chiming in with her Rihanna support:
The 2023 Super Bowl airs Sunday, Feb. 12 on Fox. Stay tuned to ETonline.com for more exclusive Super Bowl content coming your way before game day! Additionally, CBS Sports has full in-depth Super Bowl coverage.
RELATED CONTENT:
Watch Tiffany Haddish's Epic Rendition of Rihanna's 'Diamonds'
Tiffany Haddish Sings Rihanna's 'Diamonds' Ahead of Super Bowl Halftime Show (Exclusive)
2023 Super Bowl Commercials: See all the Stars-Studded Spots
Related Gallery