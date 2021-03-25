Superga Sale: Get 30% Off Shoes Sitewide
The Superga sale is offering great deals on shoes and sneakers!
The Italian footwear brand, known for its plimsoll sneakers with canvas upper, is having a limited-time sitewide sale, giving 30% off on all styles when you purchase Superga shoes with the offer code AFTERPAYDAY at checkout. Plus, they're offering free shipping on orders over $50 with the code SHIPSFREE.
The iconic Superga 2750 Sneaker is a favorite among celebs including Kate Middleton who has rocked the classic white sneakers while out and about. The duchess has worn the white sneakers many times during her royal engagements where she can dress down.
Ahead, shop deals on ET Style's favorite picks of Superga sneakers.
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
RELATED CONTENT:
Shop Cute Spring Dresses for 2021
Shop the Best Selling Deals from the Nordstrom Spring Sale
Coach Outlet Sale: Save Up to 75% off Bags, Spring Jackets and More
Best Swimwear For Spring Break From Amazon