Superga Sale: Get 30% Off Shoes Sitewide

The Superga sale is offering great deals on shoes and sneakers!

The Italian footwear brand, known for its plimsoll sneakers with canvas upper, is having a limited-time sitewide sale, giving 30% off on all styles when you purchase Superga shoes with the offer code AFTERPAYDAY at checkout. Plus, they're offering free shipping on orders over $50 with the code SHIPSFREE.

The iconic Superga 2750 Sneaker is a favorite among celebs including Kate Middleton who has rocked the classic white sneakers while out and about. The duchess has worn the white sneakers many times during her royal engagements where she can dress down.

Ahead, shop deals on ET Style's favorite picks of Superga sneakers.

Superga 2750 Cotu Classic White Superga Superga 2750 Cotu Classic White The Superga Cotu is a royal favorite. Kate Middleton has been seen wearing the pair with casual ensembles multiple times throughout her years as Duchess of Cambridge. $46 (REGULARLY $65) Buy Now

Superga 2790 Fantasy Cotw Leopard Multi Superga Superga 2790 Fantasy Cotw Leopard Multi Feeling a little wild? An animal print Superga sneaker is just what you need this spring. $56 (REGULARLY $80) Buy now

Superga 2402 Cotw Silver Superga Superga 2402 Cotw Silver These slip-on shoes are among Superga's new arrivals. They're the perfect summer substitute when you don't feel like wearing sandals. $46 (REGULARLY $65) Buy now

Superga 2790 Nappa Black Leather Superga Superga 2790 Nappa Black Leather This platform sneaker gives you a little lift while keeping things cute. $69 (REGULARLY $99) Buy now

Superga 2790 Acotw Navy Superga Superga 2790 Acotw Navy Want sneakers with more fashion-forward kick? Try the cool platform version that adds 1.5 inches to your height. $56 (REGULARLY $80) Buy Now

Superga 2341-Cotw Plaid Beige Plaid Superga Superga 2341-Cotw Plaid Beige Plaid For the one who likes to make a statement -- these plaid high-tops that sit atop edgy white lug soles will do exactly that. $28 (REGULARLY $40) Buy Now

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

