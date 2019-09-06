Supernatural may be ending, but you're in luck: ET exclusively debuts a deleted scene to tide you over until the inevitable goodbye comes.

In a never-before-seen moment from the penultimate season 14 episode, "Jack in the Box," Castiel (Misha Collins) approaches fellow angel, Eremiel (Dean Monroe McKenzie), guard to Heavenly Portal, to seek permission to enter after learning of Jack's (Alexander Calvert) actions on Earth -- only to discover that the portal has closed... but only for him.

"No can do, my brother. Heaven is now closed," Eremiel says with a smirk, when Castiel goads him to open up the portal.

"No, it's not. I was just there," Castiel fires back.

"Sorry, I said that wrong. Heaven is closed... to you," Eremiel replies, pointing to the sky. "Orders."

Talk about awkward.

But Castiel isn't about to take no for an answer, so he takes matters into his own hands. Literally.

"Eremiel, I am going to heaven," he angrily says, prompting Eremiel to declare that Castiel is going to have to go through him to do so, as he wields his weapon.

"That's what everyone thinks," Eremiel responds with a smile, before the two engage in a brutal fight. Of course, Castiel -- with an evil glint in his eye -- gains the upper hand in the brawl and towers over Eremiel after throwing up to the ground. Watch ET's exclusive clip above to see what happens next.

In August, Jensen Ackles raised eyebrows when he told reporters at the Television Critics Association summer press tour that he has a feeling Supernatural could come back around in the near future after the upcoming 20-episode final season wraps.

"I'm not ever ready to close doors or burn bridges. I think that's foolish," Ackles said at the time. "Am I saying there's something in the works? No. Am I saying that I'd be open having a conversation about this in the future? What's the harm in that?"

The deleted scene is part of the complete Supernatural season 14 DVD and Blu-ray set, which hits shelves Tuesday, Sept. 10. The final season of Supernatural kicks off Thursday, Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

