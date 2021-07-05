If you're doing any al fresco dining this summer, this is your last chance to get a 20% discount at Sur la Table's 4th of July sale! It's not too late to stock up on outdoor entertaining items and grilling gear so you can celebrate summer through Labor Day. The offer is good through today, just use the coupon code STARS at check out.

Most of us have gotten used to cooking more at home these days, and the Sur La Table sale is a great opportunity to treat yourself to new pieces that'll help you chef it up more efficiently -- and even more stylishly (if that's your thing). Aside from the 20% discount, you'll find great deals like the iconic KitchenAid stand mixers, an elegant Le Creuset Dutch oven for next-level baking and a Lux LCD Multicooker to elevate your kitchen and cooking.

One of the latest additions to the offerings at Sur La Table is the Staub Vintage Collection, made in Alsace, France. The brand has been a favorite for everyday use in both restaurants and home kitchens.

Shop the Sur La Table sale and enjoy free shipping of orders $75 and up.

Below, browse through ET Style's top picks.

Zavor Lux LCD Multicooker Sur La Table Zavor Lux LCD Multicooker We love a kitchen multitasker and this Zavor multicooker can pressure cook, slow cook, steam, sauté and simmer. Shop now to get it for $200 off the regular price. $80 (REGULARLY $280) Buy Now

Acacia Twist Servers Sur la Table Acacia Twist Servers Serve your salad in style with these unique Acacia Twist Servers. Shop now to get them for 20% off with the code STARS. $24 (REGULARLY $30) Buy Now

Cristel Strate 8.5" Skillet Sur La Table Cristel Strate 8.5" Skillet This Cristel Strate 8.5 inch Skillet is perfect for sautéing veggies and more. Shop now to get it for more than $100 off the regular price. $120 (REGULARLY $230) Buy Now

