Sur La Table 4th of July Sale: Last Chance to Take Up to 20% Off Your Entire Order
If you're doing any al fresco dining this summer, this is your last chance to get a 20% discount at Sur la Table's 4th of July sale! It's not too late to stock up on outdoor entertaining items and grilling gear so you can celebrate summer through Labor Day. The offer is good through today, just use the coupon code STARS at check out.
Most of us have gotten used to cooking more at home these days, and the Sur La Table sale is a great opportunity to treat yourself to new pieces that'll help you chef it up more efficiently -- and even more stylishly (if that's your thing). Aside from the 20% discount, you'll find great deals like the iconic KitchenAid stand mixers, an elegant Le Creuset Dutch oven for next-level baking and a Lux LCD Multicooker to elevate your kitchen and cooking.
One of the latest additions to the offerings at Sur La Table is the Staub Vintage Collection, made in Alsace, France. The brand has been a favorite for everyday use in both restaurants and home kitchens.
Shop the Sur La Table sale and enjoy free shipping of orders $75 and up.
Below, browse through ET Style's top picks.
RELATED CONTENT:
Bloomingdale's July 4th Sale: Up To 75% Off Clothes, Cookware, & More
Best 4th of July Sales to Shop This Weekend
Best 4th of July Mattress Sales to Shop Online Right Now
The Best Deals on Amazon for Summer
Always Pan: The Viral Instagram Favorite Is Back in Stock
SKIMS Just Launched the New Outdoor Basics Collection for Summer
Where to Buy Selena Gomez's Rainbow Knives From the Cooking Show 'Selena + Chef'
Everything You Need for Grilling Season This Summer
Shop the Awesome Viral Kitchen Gadgets You Saw on TikTok
Anthropologie Is Having a Summer Entertaining Sale: Score 40% Off!
Pool Floats Are Up to 25% Off at Funboy's 4th of July Sale
Shop and Save on the Best Cookware Lines by Celebrities
The Great Gap Sale: Get Up to 75% Off Select Items