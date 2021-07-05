Shopping

Sur La Table 4th of July Sale: Last Chance to Take Up to 20% Off Your Entire Order

By ETonline Staff
If you're doing any al fresco dining this summer, this is your last chance to get a 20% discount at Sur la Table's 4th of July sale! It's not too late to stock up on outdoor entertaining items and grilling gear so you can celebrate summer through Labor Day. The offer is good through today, just use the coupon code STARS at check out.

Most of us have gotten used to cooking more at home these days, and the Sur La Table sale is a great opportunity to treat yourself to new pieces that'll help you chef it up more efficiently -- and even more stylishly (if that's your thing). Aside from the 20% discount, you'll find great deals like the iconic KitchenAid stand mixers, an elegant Le Creuset Dutch oven for next-level baking and a Lux LCD Multicooker to elevate your kitchen and cooking. 

One of the latest additions to the offerings at Sur La Table is the Staub Vintage Collection, made in Alsace, France. The brand has been a favorite for everyday use in both restaurants and home kitchens.

Shop the Sur La Table sale and enjoy free shipping of orders $75 and up. 

Below, browse through ET Style's top picks.

Zavor Lux LCD Multicooker
Zavor Lux LCD Multicooker
Sur La Table
Zavor Lux LCD Multicooker
We love a kitchen multitasker and this Zavor multicooker can pressure cook, slow cook, steam, sauté and simmer. Shop now to get it for $200 off the regular price. 
$80 (REGULARLY $280)
Oxo 3-Piece Ice Bucket
Oxo 3-Piece Ice Bucket
Sur la Table
Oxo 3-Piece Ice Bucket
If you're entertaining this summer, arm yourself with Oxo's 3-Piece Ice Bucket for chilled cocktails all summer long. 
$24 (REGULARLY $30)
Zwilling J.A. Henckels 14-Piece Gourmet Knife Block
ZWILLING J.A. HENCKELS 14-PIECE GOURMET KNIFE BLOCK
Sur La Table
Zwilling J.A. Henckels 14-Piece Gourmet Knife Block
This is one of the best knife sets on the market. At more than $300 off the regular price, this full knife set from Zwilling J.A. Henckels is a steal. 
$330 (REGULARLY $638)
Peak Ice Works Large Ice Cube Tray
Peak Ice Works Large Ice Cube Tray
Sur la Table
Peak Ice Works Large Ice Cube Tray
If chilled cocktails are in your summer barbecue future, make sure your ice cubes are big enough to take the summer heat with Peak Ice Works Large Ice Cube Tray. 
$11 (REGULARLY $14)
Le Creuset Rectangular Baker with Platter Lid
Le Creuset Rectangular Baker with Platter Lid
Sur La Table
Le Creuset Rectangular Baker with Platter Lid
Whether you're cooking up entrees, side dishes or desserts, the Le Creuset stoneware baker is a versatile essential for the kitchen.
$85 (REGULARLY $110)
Oxo Steel Ice Cream Scoop
Oxo Steel Ice Cream Scoop
Sur la Table
Oxo Steel Ice Cream Scoop
If you've been scooping your ice cream with a regular spoon, the Oxo Steel Ice Cream Scoop is about to make your life 100% easier. 
$10 (REGULARLY $13)
Sur La Table Classic Beverage Jar
Sur La Table Classic Beverage Jar
Sur La Table
Sur La Table Classic Beverage Jar
Lemonade or mojito? Either looks good in this stylish, 1.6-gallon beverage jar for backyard dining or happy hour. 
$56 (REGULARLY $70)
Bormioli Rocco Italian Ice Cream Dish
Bormioli Rocco Italian Ice Cream Dish
Sur la Table
Bormioli Rocco Italian Ice Cream Dish
You might want to eat ice cream every day if it's served in these elegant dishes. 
$6 (REGULARLY $7)
Staub Vintage 11" Skillet with Lid
Staub Vintage 11" Skillet with Lid
Sur La Table
Staub Vintage 11" Skillet with Lid
This large cast iron skillet from Staub will be your most-used pan for its amazing heat retention and distribution.
$180 (REGULARLY $300)
Acacia Twist Servers
Sur la Table Acacia Twist Servers
Sur la Table
Acacia Twist Servers
Serve your salad in style with these unique Acacia Twist Servers. Shop now to get them for 20% off with the code STARS.
$24 (REGULARLY $30)
Sur La Table 3-piece Grill Starter Set
Sur La Table 3-piece Grill Starter Set
Sur La Table
Sur La Table 3-piece Grill Starter Set
Up your grilling game this summer with this starter set and you'll grill through Labor Day. 
$50 (REGULARLY $75)
J.K. Adams BBQ Cutting Board
J.K. Adams BBQ Cutting Board
Sur la Table
J.K. Adams BBQ Cutting Board
If you're a killer griller, you know how great this BBQ cutting board is. 
$96 (REGULARLY $120)
Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven, 6.75 qt.
Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven, 6.75 qt.
Sur La Table
Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven, 6.75 qt.
Get a deal on the popular Le Creuset Dutch oven -- great for slow cooking, simmering soups and baking breads.
$250 (REGULARLY $390)
All-Clad Stainless Steel Roasting Pan with Nonstick Rack
ALL-CLAD STAINLESS STEEL ROASTING PAN WITH NONSTICK RACK
Sur La Table
All-Clad Stainless Steel Roasting Pan with Nonstick Rack
If you want to get a jumpstart on your Thanksgiving dinner planning, this roasting pan by All-clad is a bargain at $100 off the regular price. It's made of durable stainless steel with a nonstick rack and comes in two sizes.
$160 (REGULARLY $260)
Demeyere Egg Poaching Pan
Demeyere Egg Poaching Pan
Sur La Table
Demeyere Egg Poaching Pan
Be prepared to host brunch all summer long with this egg poaching pan. 
$50 (REGULARLY $82)
Cristel Strate 8.5" Skillet
Cristel Strate Skillet
Sur La Table
Cristel Strate 8.5" Skillet
This Cristel Strate 8.5 inch Skillet is perfect for sautéing veggies and more. Shop now to get it for more than $100 off the regular price. 
$120 (REGULARLY $230)

