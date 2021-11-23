The time has already come to start thinking about holiday meal prep and gifting. Now is your your chance to enjoy up to 55% off top brands at Sur La Table's Early Black Friday Sale! It's not too late to stock up on kitchen tools, bakeware, servingware and grilling gear so you can celebrate all through winter.

Until November 30, score a deal on the perfect gift idea for the coffee lover or chef in your life. And, hurry -- with deals on top brands in full swing, they’re sure to sell out quickly.

Most of us have gotten used to cooking more at home these days, and the Sur La Table sale is a great opportunity to treat yourself to new pieces that'll help you chef it up more efficiently -- and even more stylishly (if that's your thing). Aside from the up to 55% discount, you'll find great deals like the iconic KitchenAid food processor and a gorgeous Le Creuset Dutch oven for next-level baking.

Major brands like Le Creuset, All-Clad, Instant Pot, Staub and more are included in the sale. One of the latest additions to the offerings at Sur La Table is the Staub Vintage Collection, made in Alsace, France. The brand has been a favorite for everyday use in both restaurants and home kitchens.

Below, browse through ET's top picks from Sur La Table's Early Black Friday Sale.

