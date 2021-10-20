Shopping

Sur La Table Fall Sale: Save Up to 60% on Le Creuset, All-Clad, Staub and More

By ETonline Staff
Sur La Table sale
Sur La Table

It may only be the beginning of October, but the time has already come to start thinking about holiday meal prep. Now is your your chance to get a 60% discount at Sur la Table's Fall Sale! It's not too late to stock up on kitchen tools, outdoor entertaining items and grilling gear so you can celebrate all through fall and winter. 

Most of us have gotten used to cooking more at home these days, and the Sur La Table sale is a great opportunity to treat yourself to new pieces that'll help you chef it up more efficiently -- and even more stylishly (if that's your thing). Aside from the up to 60% discount, you'll find great deals like the iconic KitchenAid stand mixers, an elegant Le Creuset Dutch oven for next-level baking and a Lux LCD Multicooker to elevate your kitchen and cooking. 

One of the latest additions to the offerings at Sur La Table is the Staub Vintage Collection, made in Alsace, France. The brand has been a favorite for everyday use in both restaurants and home kitchens.

Shop the Sur La Table Fall sale and enjoy free shipping for order $75 and up. 

Below, browse through ET Style's top picks.

Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven, 6.75 qt.
Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven, 6.75 qt.
Sur La Table
Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven, 6.75 qt.
Get a deal on the popular Le Creuset Dutch oven -- great for slow cooking, simmering soups and baking breads.
$390$200
Zavor Lux LCD Multicooker
Zavor Lux LCD Multicooker
Sur La Table
Zavor Lux LCD Multicooker
We love a kitchen multitasker and this Zavor multicooker can pressure cook, slow cook, steam, sauté and simmer. Shop now to get it for $200 off the regular price. 
$280$180
All-Clad Stainless Steel Roasting Pan with Nonstick Rack
ALL-CLAD STAINLESS STEEL ROASTING PAN WITH NONSTICK RACK
Sur La Table
All-Clad Stainless Steel Roasting Pan with Nonstick Rack
If you want to get a jumpstart on your Thanksgiving dinner planning, this roasting pan by All-clad is a bargain at $100 off the regular price. It's made of durable stainless steel with a nonstick rack and comes in two sizes.
$280$180
Zwilling J.A. Henckels 14-Piece Gourmet Knife Block
ZWILLING J.A. HENCKELS 14-PIECE GOURMET KNIFE BLOCK
Sur La Table
Zwilling J.A. Henckels 14-Piece Gourmet Knife Block
This is one of the best knife sets on the market. At more than $300 off the regular price, this full knife set from Zwilling J.A. Henckels is a steal. 
$712$350
Sur La Table Classic Beverage Jar
Sur La Table Classic Beverage Jar
Sur La Table
Sur La Table Classic Beverage Jar
Lemonade or mojito? Either looks good in this stylish, 1.6-gallon beverage jar for backyard dining or happy hour. 
$44$30
Staub Vintage 11" Skillet with Lid
Staub Vintage 11" Skillet with Lid
Sur La Table
Staub Vintage 11" Skillet with Lid
This large cast iron skillet from Staub will be your most-used pan for its amazing heat retention and distribution.
$300$180
Sur La Table 3-piece Grill Starter Set
Sur La Table 3-piece Grill Starter Set
Sur La Table
Sur La Table 3-piece Grill Starter Set
Up your grilling game this summer with this starter set and you'll grill through Labor Day. 
$75$50
Demeyere Egg Poaching Pan
Demeyere Egg Poaching Pan
Sur La Table
Demeyere Egg Poaching Pan
Be prepared to host brunch all summer long with this egg poaching pan. 
$87$50
Cristel Strate 8.5" Skillet
Cristel Strate Skillet
Sur La Table
Cristel Strate 8.5" Skillet
This Cristel Strate 8.5 inch Skillet is perfect for sautéing veggies and more. Shop now to get it for more than $100 off the regular price. 
$190$152

