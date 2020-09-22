Shopping

Sur La Table Sale: Save 50% Off Le Creuset Cookware and More

By ETonline Staff
The Sur La Table Sale is offering 20% off Cristel Strate Cookware. You can save over $250 on the Cristel Strate 15-Piece Cookware Set and get a great deal on at Cristel Strate Skllet. You'll also get 50% off select items, including Le Creuset.

One of the latest additions to the offerings at Sur La Table is the Staub Vintage Collection, made in Alsace, France. The brand has been a favorite for everyday use in both restaurants and home kitchens.

If you're finding yourself cooking more at home these days, the Sur La Table sale is a great opportunity to treat yourself to new pieces that'll help you chef it up more efficiently. You'll find great deals like a Philips electric grill to use indoors and outdoors, an elegant Dutch oven for next-level baking, and a Lux LCD Multicooker to elevate your kitchen and cooking. 

8.5" Skillet
Cristel Strate
Cristel Strate Skillet
Sur La Table
8.5" Skillet
Cristel Strate

Perfect for sautéing veggies and more.

REGULARLY $222

Vintage 11" Skillet with Lid
Staub
Staub Vintage 11" Skillet with Lid
Sur La Table
Vintage 11" Skillet with Lid
Staub

This large cast iron skillet from Staub will be your most-used pan for its amazing heat retention and distribution.

REGULARLY $300

Rectangular Baker with Platter Lid
Le Creuset
Le Creuset Rectangular Baker with Platter Lid
Sur La Table
Rectangular Baker with Platter Lid
Le Creuset

Whether you're cooking up entrees, side dishes or desserts, the Le Creuset stoneware baker is a versatile essential for the kitchen.

REGULARLY $145

Round Wide Dutch Oven, 6.75 qt.
Le Creuset
Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven, 6.75 qt.
Sur La Table
Round Wide Dutch Oven, 6.75 qt.
Le Creuset

Get a deal on the popular Le Creuset Dutch oven -- great for slow cooking, simmering soups and baking breads.

REGULARLY $379.95

Smoke-Less Grill
Philips
Philips Smoke-Less Grill
Sur La Table
Smoke-Less Grill
Philips

If traditional BBQ grills take up too much space, give this portable electric grill from Philips a shot. Grill up steak, seafood or veggies to perfection without the smoke.

REGULARLY $379.95

Four Star 8-Piece Knife Block Set
Zwilling J.A. Henckels
Zwilling J.A. Henckels Four Star 8-Piece Knife Block Set
Sur La Table
Four Star 8-Piece Knife Block Set
Zwilling J.A. Henckels

Upgrade dull, old knives for a high-quality, sharp set by Zwilling J.A. Henckels. It comes with kitchen shears and a beechwood block.

REGULARLY $604

Lux LCD Multicooker
Zavor
Zavor Lux LCD Multicooker
Sur La Table
Lux LCD Multicooker
Zavor

We love a kitchen multitasker and this Zavor multicooker can pressure cook, slow cook, steam, sauté and simmer. 

REGULARLY $309.95

Sur La Table Classic Beverage Jar
Sur La Table Classic Beverage Jar
Sur La Table
Sur La Table Classic Beverage Jar

Lemonade or mojito? Either looks good in this stylish, 1.6-gallon beverage jar for backyard dining or happy hour. 

REGULARLY $69.50

