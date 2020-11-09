Sur La Table Sale: Take Up to 20% Off Your Entire Order

Sur La Table is having a sale! The Sur La Table Friends & Family Sale is offering up to 20% off your order using promo code FRIENDS20 on a variety of cookware, kitchen tools, knife sets, bakeware, grilling essentials and more.

If you're finding yourself cooking more at home these days, the Sur La Table sale is a great opportunity to treat yourself to new pieces that'll help you chef it up more efficiently -- and even more stylishly (if that's your thing). You'll find great deals like the iconic KitchenAid stand mixers, an elegant Le Creuset Dutch oven for next-level baking and a Lux LCD Multicooker to elevate your kitchen and cooking.

One of the latest additions to the offerings at Sur La Table is the Staub Vintage Collection, made in Alsace, France. The brand has been a favorite for everyday use in both restaurants and home kitchens.

Shop the Sur La Table sale and enjoy free shipping of orders $75 and up.

Below, browse through ET Style's top picks.

All-Clad Stainless Steel Roasting Pan with Nonstick Rack Sur La Table All-Clad Stainless Steel Roasting Pan with Nonstick Rack A durable stainless steel roasting pan for the holidays. This Roasting Pan with a nonstick rack comes in two sizes. REGULARLY $200 $99.96 at Sur La Table

8.5" Skillet Cristel Strate Sur La Table 8.5" Skillet Cristel Strate This Cristel Strate 8.5 inch Skillet is perfect for sautéing veggies and more. REGULARLY $222 $130.96 at Sur La Table

Vintage 11" Skillet with Lid Staub Sur La Table Vintage 11" Skillet with Lid Staub This large cast iron skillet from Staub will be your most-used pan for its amazing heat retention and distribution. REGULARLY $300 $179.96 at Sur La Table

Rectangular Baker with Platter Lid Le Creuset Sur La Table Rectangular Baker with Platter Lid Le Creuset Whether you're cooking up entrees, side dishes or desserts, the Le Creuset stoneware baker is a versatile essential for the kitchen. REGULARLY $145 $84.96 at Sur La Table

Round Wide Dutch Oven, 6.75 qt. Le Creuset Sur La Table Round Wide Dutch Oven, 6.75 qt. Le Creuset Get a deal on the popular Le Creuset Dutch oven -- great for slow cooking, simmering soups and baking breads. REGULARLY $379.95 $249.96 at Sur La Table

14-Piece Gourmet Knife Block Zwilling J.A. Henckels Sur La Table 14-Piece Gourmet Knife Block Zwilling J.A. Henckels Upgrade dull, old knives for a high-quality, sharp set by Zwilling J.A. Henckels. It comes with kitchen shears and a beechwood block. REGULARLY $625 $279.96 at Sur La Table

Lux LCD Multicooker Zavor Sur La Table Lux LCD Multicooker Zavor We love a kitchen multitasker and this Zavor multicooker can pressure cook, slow cook, steam, sauté and simmer. REGULARLY $309.95 $179.95 at Sur La Table

Sur La Table Classic Beverage Jar Sur La Table Sur La Table Classic Beverage Jar Lemonade or mojito? Either looks good in this stylish, 1.6-gallon beverage jar for backyard dining or happy hour. REGULARLY $69.50 $55.56 at Sur La Table

