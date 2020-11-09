Shopping

Sur La Table Sale: Take Up to 20% Off Your Entire Order

By ETonline Staff
Sur La Table sale
Sur La Table

Sur La Table is having a sale! The Sur La Table Friends & Family Sale is offering up to 20% off your order using promo code FRIENDS20 on a variety of cookware, kitchen tools, knife sets, bakeware, grilling essentials and more.

If you're finding yourself cooking more at home these days, the Sur La Table sale is a great opportunity to treat yourself to new pieces that'll help you chef it up more efficiently -- and even more stylishly (if that's your thing). You'll find great deals like the iconic KitchenAid stand mixers, an elegant Le Creuset Dutch oven for next-level baking and a Lux LCD Multicooker to elevate your kitchen and cooking. 

One of the latest additions to the offerings at Sur La Table is the Staub Vintage Collection, made in Alsace, France. The brand has been a favorite for everyday use in both restaurants and home kitchens.

Shop the Sur La Table sale and enjoy free shipping of orders $75 and up. 

Below, browse through ET Style's top picks.

All-Clad Stainless Steel Roasting Pan with Nonstick Rack
ALL-CLAD STAINLESS STEEL ROASTING PAN WITH NONSTICK RACK
Sur La Table
All-Clad Stainless Steel Roasting Pan with Nonstick Rack
A durable stainless steel roasting pan for the holidays. This Roasting Pan with a nonstick rack comes in two sizes.
REGULARLY $200
8.5" Skillet
Cristel Strate
Cristel Strate Skillet
Sur La Table
8.5" Skillet
Cristel Strate
This Cristel Strate 8.5 inch Skillet is perfect for sautéing veggies and more. 
REGULARLY $222
Vintage 11" Skillet with Lid
Staub
Staub
Staub Vintage 11" Skillet with Lid
Sur La Table
Vintage 11" Skillet with Lid
Staub
This large cast iron skillet from Staub will be your most-used pan for its amazing heat retention and distribution.
REGULARLY $300
Rectangular Baker with Platter Lid
Le Creuset
Le Creuset
Le Creuset Rectangular Baker with Platter Lid
Sur La Table
Rectangular Baker with Platter Lid
Le Creuset
Whether you're cooking up entrees, side dishes or desserts, the Le Creuset stoneware baker is a versatile essential for the kitchen.
REGULARLY $145
Round Wide Dutch Oven, 6.75 qt.
Le Creuset
Le Creuset
Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven, 6.75 qt.
Sur La Table
Round Wide Dutch Oven, 6.75 qt.
Le Creuset
Get a deal on the popular Le Creuset Dutch oven -- great for slow cooking, simmering soups and baking breads.
REGULARLY $379.95
14-Piece Gourmet Knife Block
Zwilling J.A. Henckels
ZWILLING J.A. HENCKELS 14-PIECE GOURMET KNIFE BLOCK
Sur La Table
14-Piece Gourmet Knife Block
Zwilling J.A. Henckels
Upgrade dull, old knives for a high-quality, sharp set by Zwilling J.A. Henckels. It comes with kitchen shears and a beechwood block.
REGULARLY $625
Lux LCD Multicooker
Zavor
Zavor
Zavor Lux LCD Multicooker
Sur La Table
Lux LCD Multicooker
Zavor
We love a kitchen multitasker and this Zavor multicooker can pressure cook, slow cook, steam, sauté and simmer. 
REGULARLY $309.95
Sur La Table Classic Beverage Jar
Sur La Table Classic Beverage Jar
Sur La Table
Sur La Table Classic Beverage Jar
Lemonade or mojito? Either looks good in this stylish, 1.6-gallon beverage jar for backyard dining or happy hour. 
REGULARLY $69.50

