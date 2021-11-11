Shopping

Sur La Table's Holiday Cookware Sale has Le Creuset and Air Fryer Deals Up to 60% Off

By ETonline Staff
The time has already come to start thinking about holiday meal prep and gifting. Now is your your chance to get a 55% discount at Sur la Table's Cookware Sale! It's not too late to stock up on kitchen tools, bakeware, servingware and grilling gear so you can celebrate all through fall and winter. 

Starting today, Sur La Table's Friends and Family Sale is also here! Take 20% off the best brands, limited edition exclusives, and more with code FRIENDS21 until November 15. Keep in mind there are only six days left for free delivery by Thanksgiving on orders over $75. 

Most of us have gotten used to cooking more at home these days, and the Sur La Table sale is a great opportunity to treat yourself to new pieces that'll help you chef it up more efficiently -- and even more stylishly (if that's your thing). Aside from the up to 60% discount, you'll find great deals like the iconic KitchenAid stand mixers, an elegant Le Creuset Dutch oven for next-level baking and a Lux LCD Multicooker to elevate your kitchen and cooking. 

Major brands like Le Creuset, All-Clad, Instant Pot, Staub and more are included in the sale. One of the latest additions to the offerings at Sur La Table is the Staub Vintage Collection, made in Alsace, France. The brand has been a favorite for everyday use in both restaurants and home kitchens.

Below, browse through ET's top picks from the Sur La Table Cookware Sale and don't forget to take 20% off at the Friends and Family Sale.

Le Creuset Signature Oval Dutch Oven, 8 Qt.
Le Creuset Signature Oval Dutch Oven, 8 Qt.
Sur La Table
Le Creuset Signature Oval Dutch Oven, 8 Qt.
Get a deal on the popular Le Creuset Dutch oven -- great for slow cooking, simmering soups and baking breads.
$440$299
Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer
Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer
Sur La Table
Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer
This smart air fryer comes with an air fry basket, enamel roasting pan, 13" nonstick pizza pan, wire rack and broiling rack—possibilities are endless. 
$650$279
All-Clad Stainless Steel French Skillet, 7.5"
All-Clad Stainless Steel French Skillet, 7.5"
Sur La Table
All-Clad Stainless Steel French Skillet, 7.5"
All-Clad’s stainless steel finish helps keep food from sticking and cleans up in a snap!
$100$50
Nespresso Vertuo Next By Breville
Nespresso Vertuo Next By Breville
Sur La Table
Nespresso Vertuo Next By Breville
The Vertuo machine that brews 5 sizes of coffee, Espresso, and a new pour-over style carafe coffee.  
$255$180
Le Creuset Square Bakers, Set Of 2
Le Creuset Square Bakers, Set Of 2
Sur La Table
Le Creuset Square Bakers, Set Of 2
Perfect for entrees, side dishes, desserts and more, this stoneware baker set delivers amazing results with Le Creuset’s signature bright colors. 
$67$50
All-Clad Nonstick Set Of 3 Skillets
All-Clad Nonstick Set Of 3 Skillets
Sur La Table
All-Clad Nonstick Set Of 3 Skillets
A kitchen staple in three essential sizes, these skillets transfer seamlessly from stovetop to oven.
$225$130
Staub Ceramic 3-Piece Stoneware Set
Staub Ceramic 3-Piece Stoneware Set
Sur La Table
Staub Ceramic 3-Piece Stoneware Set
A complete set of quality cookware for all your holiday needs or really any time of the year.
$243$120
All-Clad Stainless Steel Roasting Pan with Nonstick Rack
ALL-CLAD STAINLESS STEEL ROASTING PAN WITH NONSTICK RACK
Sur La Table
All-Clad Stainless Steel Roasting Pan with Nonstick Rack
If you want to get a jumpstart on your Thanksgiving dinner planning, this roasting pan by All-clad is a bargain at $100 off the regular price. It's made of durable stainless steel with a nonstick rack and comes in two sizes.
$284$130
Zwilling J.A. Henckels 14-Piece Gourmet Knife Block
ZWILLING J.A. HENCKELS 14-PIECE GOURMET KNIFE BLOCK
Sur La Table
Zwilling J.A. Henckels 14-Piece Gourmet Knife Block
This is one of the best knife sets on the market. At more than $300 off the regular price, this full knife set from Zwilling J.A. Henckels is a steal. 
$712$350
Staub Round Cocotte, 7 Qt.
Staub Round Cocotte, 7 Qt.
Sur La Table
Staub Round Cocotte, 7 Qt.
This hand-finished round cocotte is ideal for stews, soups, casseroles, roasts and braises.
$557$290
Sur La Table Classic Beverage Jar
Sur La Table Classic Beverage Jar
Sur La Table
Sur La Table Classic Beverage Jar
Lemonade or mojito? Either looks good in this stylish, 1.6-gallon beverage jar for backyard dining or happy hour. 
$44$30
Staub Vintage 11" Skillet with Lid
Staub Vintage 11" Skillet with Lid
Sur La Table
Staub Vintage 11" Skillet with Lid
This large cast iron skillet from Staub will be your most-used pan for its amazing heat retention and distribution.
$300$180
Sur La Table 3-piece Grill Starter Set
Sur La Table 3-piece Grill Starter Set
Sur La Table
Sur La Table 3-piece Grill Starter Set
Up your grilling game this summer with this starter set and you'll grill through Labor Day. 
$75$50
Demeyere Egg Poaching Pan
Demeyere Egg Poaching Pan
Sur La Table
Demeyere Egg Poaching Pan
Be prepared to host brunch all summer long with this egg poaching pan. 
$87$50

