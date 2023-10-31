Sales & Deals

Sur La Table's Semi-Annual Cookware Sale Is Here — Save Up to 60% on Le Creuset, All-Clad and More

Staub Cookware
Sur La Table
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 4:39 PM PDT, October 31, 2023

The Sur La Table sale is brimming with discounts on everything from cookware sets to bakeware and tools.

Sur La Table is one of the best destinations for everyone who loves cooking and entertaining. If the impending holiday season has you looking forward to Thanksgiving and all the delicious meals, you're in luck. Sur La Table just kicked off its Semi-Annual Cookware Sale, so you can get ahead of the shopping madness and save big on coveted cookware from top brands like Staub, Le Creuset and All-Clad

Shop the Sur La Table Sale

Now through Thursday, November 9, Sur La Table is offering up to 60% off kitchen favorites like Le Creuset's Signature Round Deep Dutch Oven and Staub's Tall Cocotte in multiple stunning colors to choose from. Whether you are planning holiday gatherings or getting a head start on gift shopping, the Sur La Table cookware sale has everything to help make meals even tastier and more memorable.

To help you find your new go-to piece of cookware that is both versatile and chic, we've gathered the best deals from Sur La Table's sale. Ahead, expand your kitchen collection and save on high-quality cookware and bakeware at unbeatable prices. 

Le Creuset Signature Round Deep Dutch Oven, 5.25 Qt.

Le Creuset Signature Round Deep Dutch Oven, 5.25 Qt.
Sur La Table

Le Creuset Signature Round Deep Dutch Oven, 5.25 Qt.

Le Creuset's best-selling dutch oven is $76 off right now, which rarely happens. It makes slow-cooking, braising, roasting, baking and frying a breeze and it's available in so many vivid colors. 

$380 $304

Shop Now

GreenPan Craft Steel 10-Piece Cookware Set With Bonus Pan Protectors

GreenPan Craft Steel 10-Piece Cookware Set With Bonus Pan Protectors
Sur La Table

GreenPan Craft Steel 10-Piece Cookware Set With Bonus Pan Protectors

Time to retire your non-stick cookware? Save $700 on GreenPan's top-rated pots and pans to sear, braise, deglaze and more. Each piece has a tri-ply stainless steel body with an Evershine finish specially formulated to prevent discoloration and keep your cookware looking new for longer.

$1,100 $400

Shop Now

Staub Tall Cocotte, 5 Qt.

Staub Tall Cocotte, 5 Qt.
Sur La Table

Staub Tall Cocotte, 5 Qt.

Thanks to the high sides of this incredibly versatile cocotte, you don't have to worry about food splashing or boiling over as you cook. An instant go-to in the kitchen, it can be used to sear steaks, brown meat, blanch vegetables, boil pasta, deep fry chicken, simmer soups and so much more. 

$529 $370

Shop Now

All-Clad Nonstick Set Of 3 Skillets

All-Clad Nonstick Set Of 3 Skillets
Sur La Table

All-Clad Nonstick Set Of 3 Skillets

A kitchen staple in three essential sizes, these skillets transfer seamlessly from stovetop to oven.

$210 $112

Shop Now

Staub Oval Bakers, Set Of 2

Staub Oval Bakers, Set Of 2
Sur La Table

Staub Oval Bakers, Set Of 2

A perfect gift for the baker in your life, these ceramic bakers distribute heat evenly and efficiently. The set includes two bakers that nest together for convenient storage. 

$129 $50

Shop Now

Staub Petite Round Oven, 1.5 Qt

Staub Petite Round Oven, 1.5 Qt
Sur La Table

Staub Petite Round Oven, 1.5 Qt

This oven safe Staub Petite Round Oven is great for individual portions of rice, noodles, soup, and more. Its compact size makes it the ideal serving bowl or hot-pot. 

$300 $130

Shop Now

Staub Round Cocotte, 7 Qt.

Staub Round Cocotte, 7 Qt.
Sur La Table

Staub Round Cocotte, 7 Qt.

This hand-finished round cocotte from Staub is ideal for stews, soups, casseroles, roasts and braises. Its lid features self-basting spikes for continuous, even distribution of juices throughout cooking, so your food stays moist and flavorful. 

$643 $330

Shop Now

Limited Edition Miyabi Hibana 7pc Block Set

Limited Edition Miyabi Hibana 7pc Block Set
Sur La Table

Limited Edition Miyabi Hibana 7pc Block Set

This exclusive 7-piece collection features handles that are triple-riveted and have curved, ergonomic bolsters for the utmost comfort preferred by professional chefs. 

$1,202 $480

Shop Now

