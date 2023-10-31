Sur La Table is one of the best destinations for everyone who loves cooking and entertaining. If the impending holiday season has you looking forward to Thanksgiving and all the delicious meals, you're in luck. Sur La Table just kicked off its Semi-Annual Cookware Sale, so you can get ahead of the shopping madness and save big on coveted cookware from top brands like Staub, Le Creuset and All-Clad.

Now through Thursday, November 9, Sur La Table is offering up to 60% off kitchen favorites like Le Creuset's Signature Round Deep Dutch Oven and Staub's Tall Cocotte in multiple stunning colors to choose from. Whether you are planning holiday gatherings or getting a head start on gift shopping, the Sur La Table cookware sale has everything to help make meals even tastier and more memorable.

To help you find your new go-to piece of cookware that is both versatile and chic, we've gathered the best deals from Sur La Table's sale. Ahead, expand your kitchen collection and save on high-quality cookware and bakeware at unbeatable prices.

Staub Tall Cocotte, 5 Qt. Sur La Table Staub Tall Cocotte, 5 Qt. Thanks to the high sides of this incredibly versatile cocotte, you don't have to worry about food splashing or boiling over as you cook. An instant go-to in the kitchen, it can be used to sear steaks, brown meat, blanch vegetables, boil pasta, deep fry chicken, simmer soups and so much more. $529 $370 Shop Now

