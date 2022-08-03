Sur La Table’s Summer Cookware Sale: Save Now on Le Creuset, Staub, All-Clad & More
Sur La Table has everything you need to make your summer meals memorable — and at a discount! Right now, you can enjoy up to 50% off top brands at Sur La Table's Cookware Sale. If you're eager to try out a new recipe for a summer dinner party, you need high quality cooking products to take your meal to the next level. Stock up on kitchen tools, bakeware, servingware and dutch ovens, including some of the most coveted Staub, All-Clad, and Le Creuset cookware. Right now, the must-have Le Creuset Signature Oval Dutch Oven is on sale for over 35% off.
Le Creuset's best-selling dutch oven is $130 off right now, which rarely happens. It makes slow-cooking, braising, roasting, baking and frying a breeze and it's available in so many vivid colors.
Major brands like KitchenAid, All-Clad, Staub and more are included in the sale. One of the latest additions to the offerings at Sur La Table is the Staub Vintage Collection, made in Alsace, France. The brand has been a favorite for everyday use in both restaurants and home kitchens for more than 40 years.
Below, browse through ET's top picks for kitchen cookware essentials from Sur La Table's summer sale.
This Sur La Table Dutch oven is perfect for braising, baking, and deep frying large portions.
You don't want to miss out on this professional-quality French cookware set on sale right now.
A kitchen staple in three essential sizes, these skillets transfer seamlessly from stovetop to oven.
Perfect for baking for all of your summer brunches, save $79 on this set of oval bakers from Staub.
Perfect for entrees, side dishes, desserts and more, this stoneware baker set delivers amazing results with Le Creuset’s signature bright colors.
Great for individual dishes and desserts like French onion soup or crème brûlée, these adorable cocottes from Le Creuset are 45% off right now.
This Staub Petite Round Oven is great for individual portions of rice, noodles, soup, and more.
Made of durable stainless steel with a nonstick rack, this roasting pan by All-clad is a bargain at $100 off the regular price.
Made with superior ceramic, these baking dishes distribute heat evenly and efficiently.
Time to retire your non-stick cookware? Shop now to get the popular brand GreenPan's Craft Steel 10-Piece Cookware Set for 53% off.
The Vertuo machine that brews 5 sizes of coffee, Espresso, and a new pour-over style carafe coffee.
This hand-finished round cocotte from Staub is ideal for stews, soups, casseroles, roasts and braises.
The Mini-Prep Plus food processor is just what you need for those smaller chopping, grinding, mincing jobs.
These nonstick pans are a must-have in your kitchen, making cleanup a breeeze.
This Limited Edition Miyabi Hibana 7-piece set is any chefs dream.
