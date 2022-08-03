Shopping

Sur La Table’s Summer Cookware Sale: Save Now on Le Creuset, Staub, All-Clad & More

By ETonline Staff
Sur La Table sale
Sur La Table

Sur La Table has everything you need to make your summer meals memorable — and at a discount! Right now, you can enjoy up to 50% off top brands at Sur La Table's Cookware Sale. If you're eager to try out a new recipe for a summer dinner party, you need high quality cooking products to take your meal to the next level. Stock up on kitchen tools, bakeware, servingware and dutch ovens, including some of the most coveted Staub, All-Clad, and Le Creuset cookware. Right now, the must-have Le Creuset Signature Oval Dutch Oven is on sale for over 35% off. 

Le Creuset Signature Oval Dutch Oven, 5.25 Qt.
Le Creuset Signature Oval Dutch Oven, 8 Qt.
Sur La Table
Le Creuset Signature Oval Dutch Oven, 5.25 Qt.

Le Creuset's best-selling dutch oven is $130 off right now, which rarely happens. It makes slow-cooking, braising, roasting, baking and frying a breeze and it's available in so many vivid colors. 

$380$250

Major brands like KitchenAid, All-Clad, Staub and more are included in the sale. One of the latest additions to the offerings at Sur La Table is the Staub Vintage Collection, made in Alsace, France. The brand has been a favorite for everyday use in both restaurants and home kitchens for more than 40 years.

Below, browse through ET's top picks for kitchen cookware essentials from Sur La Table's summer sale. 

Sur La Table Cast Iron Round Wide Covered Dutch Oven, 7 Qt.
Sur La Table Cast Iron Round Wide Covered Dutch Oven, 7 Qt.
Sur La Table
Sur La Table Cast Iron Round Wide Covered Dutch Oven, 7 Qt.

This Sur La Table Dutch oven is perfect for braising, baking, and deep frying large portions. 

$300$250
Sur La Table Classic Hard Anodized Nonstick 10-Piece Set
Sur La Table Classic Hard Anodized Nonstick 10-Piece Cookware Set
Sur La Table
Sur La Table Classic Hard Anodized Nonstick 10-Piece Set

You don't want to miss out on this professional-quality French cookware set on sale right now.

$600$400
All-Clad Nonstick Set Of 3 Skillets
All-Clad Nonstick Set Of 3 Skillets
Sur La Table
All-Clad Nonstick Set Of 3 Skillets

A kitchen staple in three essential sizes, these skillets transfer seamlessly from stovetop to oven.

$210$150
Staub Oval Bakers, Set Of 2
Staub Oval Bakers, Set Of 2
Sur La Table
Staub Oval Bakers, Set Of 2

Perfect for baking for all of your summer brunches, save $79 on this set of oval bakers from Staub. 

$129$50
Le Creuset Square Bakers, Set Of 2
Le Creuset Square Bakers, Set Of 2
Sur La Table
Le Creuset Square Bakers, Set Of 2

Perfect for entrees, side dishes, desserts and more, this stoneware baker set delivers amazing results with Le Creuset’s signature bright colors. 

$72$55
Le Creuset Signature Petite Cocotte
Le Creuset Signature Petite Cocotte
Sur La Table
Le Creuset Signature Petite Cocotte

Great for individual dishes and desserts like French onion soup or crème brûlée, these adorable cocottes from Le Creuset are 45% off right now. 

$31$20
Staub Petite Round Oven, 1.5 Qt
Staub Petite Round Oven, 1.5 Qt
Sur La Table
Staub Petite Round Oven, 1.5 Qt

This Staub Petite Round Oven is great for individual portions of rice, noodles, soup, and more.

$286$200
All-Clad Stainless Steel Roasting Pan with Nonstick Rack
ALL-CLAD STAINLESS STEEL ROASTING PAN WITH NONSTICK RACK
Sur La Table
All-Clad Stainless Steel Roasting Pan with Nonstick Rack

Made of durable stainless steel with a nonstick rack, this roasting pan by All-clad is a bargain at $100 off the regular price.

$284$180
Staub Ceramic Rectangular Baking Dishes, Set Of 2
Staub Ceramic Rectangular Baking Dishes, Set Of 2
Sur La Table
Staub Ceramic Rectangular Baking Dishes, Set Of 2

Made with superior ceramic, these baking dishes distribute heat evenly and efficiently. 

$115$50
GreenPan Craft Steel 10-Piece Cookware Set With Bonus Pan Protectors
GreenPan Craft Steel 10-Piece Cookware Set With Bonus Pan Protectors
Sur La Table
GreenPan Craft Steel 10-Piece Cookware Set With Bonus Pan Protectors

Time to retire your non-stick cookware? Shop now to get the popular brand GreenPan's Craft Steel 10-Piece Cookware Set for 53% off. 

$950$500
Nespresso Vertuo Next By Breville
Nespresso Vertuo Next By Breville
Sur La Table
Nespresso Vertuo Next By Breville

The Vertuo machine that brews 5 sizes of coffee, Espresso, and a new pour-over style carafe coffee.  

$255$180
Staub Round Cocotte, 7 Qt.
Staub Round Cocotte, 7 Qt.
Sur La Table
Staub Round Cocotte, 7 Qt.

This hand-finished round cocotte from Staub is ideal for stews, soups, casseroles, roasts and braises.

$600$420
Cuisinart 3-Cup Mini-Prep Plus Food Processor
Cuisinart 3-Cup Mini-Prep Plus Food Processor
Sur La Table
Cuisinart 3-Cup Mini-Prep Plus Food Processor

The Mini-Prep Plus food processor is just what you need for those smaller chopping, grinding, mincing jobs.

$75$40
Scanpan CS+ 8" & 10.25" Skillets, Set Of 2
Scanpan CS+ 8" & 10.25" Skillets, Set Of 2
Sur La Table
Scanpan CS+ 8" & 10.25" Skillets, Set Of 2

These nonstick pans are a must-have in your kitchen, making cleanup a breeeze.

$450$230
Limited Edition Miyabi Hibana 7pc Block Set
Limited Edition Miyabi Hibana 7pc Block Set
Sur La Table
Limited Edition Miyabi Hibana 7pc Block Set

This Limited Edition Miyabi Hibana 7-piece set is any chefs dream. 

$1,202$600

