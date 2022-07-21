Sur La Table’s Summer Cookware Sale: Save Up to 60% on Le Creuset, Staub, All-Clad & More
Sur La Table has everything you need to make your summer meals memorable — and at a discount! Right now, you can enjoy up to 60% off top brands at Sur La Table's Midsummer Cookware Sale. If you're eager to try out a new recipe for a summer dinner party, you need high quality cooking products to take your meal to the next level. Stock up on kitchen tools, bakeware, servingware and dutch ovens, including some of the most coveted Staub, All-Clad, and Le Creuset cookware. The must-have Le Creuset Signature Oval Dutch Oven is on major sale for over 30% off.
Le Creuset's best-selling dutch oven is $140 off right now, which rarely happens. It makes slow-cooking, braising, roasting, baking and frying a breeze and it's available in so many vivid colors.
Major brands like KitchenAid, All-Clad, Staub and more are included in the sale. One of the latest additions to the offerings at Sur La Table is the Staub Vintage Collection, made in Alsace, France. The brand has been a favorite for everyday use in both restaurants and home kitchens for more than 40 years.
Below, browse through ET's top picks for kitchen cookware essentials from Sur La Table's midsummer sale.
This Sur La Table Dutch oven is perfect for braising, baking, and deep frying large portions.
You don't want to miss out on this professional-quality French cookware set on sale right now.
A kitchen staple in three essential sizes, these skillets transfer seamlessly from stovetop to oven.
Just in time for Easter brunch, save $79 on this set of oval bakers from Staub.
Perfect for entrees, side dishes, desserts and more, this stoneware baker set delivers amazing results with Le Creuset’s signature bright colors.
Great for individual dishes and desserts like French onion soup or crème brûlée, these adorable cocottes from Le Creuset are 45% off right now.
This Staub Petite Round Oven is great for individual portions of rice, noodles, soup, and more.
Made of durable stainless steel with a nonstick rack, this roasting pan by All-clad is a bargain at $100 off the regular price.
Made with superior ceramic, these baking dishes distribute heat evenly and efficiently.
Time to retire your non-stick cookware? Shop now to get the popular brand GreenPan's Craft Steel 10-Piece Cookware Set for 53% off.
The Vertuo machine that brews 5 sizes of coffee, Espresso, and a new pour-over style carafe coffee.
This hand-finished round cocotte from Staub is ideal for stews, soups, casseroles, roasts and braises.
The Mini-Prep Plus food processor is just what you need for those smaller chopping, grinding, mincing jobs.
These nonstick pans are a must-have in your kitchen, making cleanup a breeeze.
This Limited Edition Miyabi Hibana 7-piece set is any chefs dream.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Post-Amazon Prime Day Kitchen Deals You Can Still Shop
Post-Amazon Prime Day 2022: The Best Deals on Le Creuset Cookware
Our Place Summer Sale: Save Big on the Always Pan and Perfect Pot
Still Live: The 14 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Ninja and KitchenAid
The Best Kitchen Knives to Upgrade Your Cooking Skills
The Best Blenders To Shop at Amazon
Selena Gomez's Rainbow Knives From Selena + Chef Are on Sale Right Now
This Instant Pot Duo and Dutch Oven Are On Sale Now
25 Best Deals on Home Organization and Storage
The Best Post-Amazon Prime Day Home Deals — Decor, Furniture, and More