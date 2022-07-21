Sur La Table has everything you need to make your summer meals memorable — and at a discount! Right now, you can enjoy up to 60% off top brands at Sur La Table's Midsummer Cookware Sale. If you're eager to try out a new recipe for a summer dinner party, you need high quality cooking products to take your meal to the next level. Stock up on kitchen tools, bakeware, servingware and dutch ovens, including some of the most coveted Staub, All-Clad, and Le Creuset cookware. The must-have Le Creuset Signature Oval Dutch Oven is on major sale for over 30% off.

Major brands like KitchenAid, All-Clad, Staub and more are included in the sale. One of the latest additions to the offerings at Sur La Table is the Staub Vintage Collection, made in Alsace, France. The brand has been a favorite for everyday use in both restaurants and home kitchens for more than 40 years.

Below, browse through ET's top picks for kitchen cookware essentials from Sur La Table's midsummer sale.

