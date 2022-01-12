Shopping

Sur La Table's Winter Clearance Sale: Save Up to 55% on Cookware, Bakeware and More

By ETonline Staff
Sur La Table Winter Sale
Sur La Table

Winter is the season for cozy comfort food and if you want to cook more this year, Sur La Table has everything you need to meet your goal -- and at a discount! Right now, you can enjoy up to 55% off top brands at Sur La Table's Winter Clearance Sale! You can stock up on kitchen tools, bakeware, servingware and grilling gear so you can celebrate all through winter. 

Through January 17, score a deal on the perfect gift idea for the coffee lover or chef in your life. And, hurry -- with deals on top brands in full swing, they’re sure to sell out quickly.

Most of us have gotten used to cooking more at home these days, and the Sur La Table sale is a great opportunity to treat yourself to new pieces that'll help you chef it up more efficiently -- and even more stylishly (if that's your thing). Aside from the up to 55% discount, you'll find great deals like the iconic KitchenAid food processor and a gorgeous Le Creuset Dutch oven for next-level baking.

Major brands like Le Creuset, All-Clad, Instant Pot, Staub and more are included in the sale. One of the latest additions to the offerings at Sur La Table is the Staub Vintage Collection, made in Alsace, France. The brand has been a favorite for everyday use in both restaurants and home kitchens.

Below, browse through ET's top picks from Sur La Table's Winter Clearance Sale

Zwilling J.A. Henckels 14-Piece Gourmet Knife Block
ZWILLING J.A. HENCKELS 14-PIECE GOURMET KNIFE BLOCK
Sur La Table
Zwilling J.A. Henckels 14-Piece Gourmet Knife Block
This is one of the best knife sets on the market. At more than $300 off the regular price, this full knife set from Zwilling J.A. Henckels is a steal. 
$712$350
All-Clad Stainless Steel French Skillet, 7.5"
All-Clad Stainless Steel French Skillet, 7.5"
Sur La Table
All-Clad Stainless Steel French Skillet, 7.5"
All-Clad’s stainless steel finish helps keep food from sticking and cleans up in a snap!
$100$50
Sur La Table Classic Beverage Jar
Sur La Table Classic Beverage Jar
Sur La Table
Sur La Table Classic Beverage Jar
Lemonade or mojito? Either looks good in this stylish, 1.6-gallon beverage jar for backyard dining or happy hour. 
$44$30
Nespresso Vertuo Next By Breville
Nespresso Vertuo Next By Breville
Sur La Table
Nespresso Vertuo Next By Breville
The Vertuo machine that brews 5 sizes of coffee, Espresso, and a new pour-over style carafe coffee.  
$255$180
Sur La Table 3-piece Grill Starter Set
Sur La Table 3-piece Grill Starter Set
Sur La Table
Sur La Table 3-piece Grill Starter Set
Up your grilling game this summer with this starter set and you'll grill through Labor Day. 
$75$50
Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer
Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer
Sur La Table
Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer
This smart air fryer comes with an air fry basket, enamel roasting pan, 13" nonstick pizza pan, wire rack and broiling rack—possibilities are endless. 
$650$350
Le Creuset Square Bakers, Set Of 2
Le Creuset Square Bakers, Set Of 2
Sur La Table
Le Creuset Square Bakers, Set Of 2
Perfect for entrees, side dishes, desserts and more, this stoneware baker set delivers amazing results with Le Creuset’s signature bright colors. 
$67$50
Demeyere Egg Poaching Pan
Demeyere Egg Poaching Pan
Sur La Table
Demeyere Egg Poaching Pan
Be prepared to host brunch all summer long with this egg poaching pan. 
$87$50
All-Clad Nonstick Set Of 3 Skillets
All-Clad Nonstick Set Of 3 Skillets
Sur La Table
All-Clad Nonstick Set Of 3 Skillets
A kitchen staple in three essential sizes, these skillets transfer seamlessly from stovetop to oven.
$225$140
Staub Vintage 11" Skillet with Lid
Staub Vintage 11" Skillet with Lid
Sur La Table
Staub Vintage 11" Skillet with Lid
This large cast iron skillet from Staub will be your most-used pan for its amazing heat retention and distribution.
$300$180
Staub Ceramic 3-Piece Stoneware Set
Staub Ceramic 3-Piece Stoneware Set
Sur La Table
Staub Ceramic 3-Piece Stoneware Set
A complete set of quality cookware for all your holiday needs or really any time of the year.
$243$120
Staub Round Cocotte, 7 Qt.
Staub Round Cocotte, 7 Qt.
Sur La Table
Staub Round Cocotte, 7 Qt.
This hand-finished round cocotte is ideal for stews, soups, casseroles, roasts and braises.
$557$290
All-Clad Stainless Steel Roasting Pan with Nonstick Rack
ALL-CLAD STAINLESS STEEL ROASTING PAN WITH NONSTICK RACK
Sur La Table
All-Clad Stainless Steel Roasting Pan with Nonstick Rack
This roasting pan by All-clad is a bargain at $55 off the regular price. It's made of durable stainless steel with a nonstick rack and comes in two sizes.
$200$145
Le Creuset Signature Oval Dutch Oven, 8 Qt.
Le Creuset Signature Oval Dutch Oven, 8 Qt.
Sur La Table
Le Creuset Signature Oval Dutch Oven, 8 Qt.
Get a deal on the popular Le Creuset Dutch oven -- great for slow cooking, simmering soups and baking breads.
$440$299
Le Creuset Sauteuse, 3.5 Qt.
Le Creuset Sauteuse, 3.5 Qt.
Sur La Table
Le Creuset Sauteuse, 3.5 Qt.
Simply pop this sauteuse in the oven to braise or roast. It's also ideal for soups, sauces and even desserts. 
$300$180
Staub Cast Iron Cocotte With Glass Lid, 4 Qt
Staub Cast Iron Cocotte With Glass Lid, 4 Qt
Sur La Table
Staub Cast Iron Cocotte With Glass Lid, 4 Qt
$386$130

