An unexpected hookup is going down at the villa of secrets. In a trailer for MTV's upcoming season of Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets, Kim Zolciak and Chet Hanks appear to get close.

"Kim is a MILF," Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's 33-year-old son tells the cameras, as footage plays of a shirtless Hanks climbing into bed with the 46-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta alum.

Chet Hanks, Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks pose together. - Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Elsewhere in the trailer, Hanks jokingly says his family "disowned" him for joining the show, before more seriously admitting, "I actually grew up feeling completely worthless."

Meanwhile, Zolciak gets candid about the state of her marriage, telling her co-stars, "Kroy does not want me here. When I go home, I'm gonna get divorced."

Indeed, Zolciak and Kroy Biermann, who tied the knot in 2011, are in the midst of a contentious split as they deal with financial problems.

Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak pose together. - Paras Griffin/GC Images

It's not just Hanks and Zolciak who will bring the drama to the MTV series. In the trailer, Fifth Harmony's Ally Brooke has a panic attack, singer Macy Gray is sent to the hospital, and actor Tyler Posey recalls his time with a male prostitute.

Johnny Weir, Josie Canseco and O.T. Genasis are also set to star on the series, which will follow an "outlandish getaway."

In the trailer's voiceover, the network promised that the contestants "have no idea what's in store," teasing, "Every secret mission can push their limits. Every unexpected bond can change them forever. Every mystery from their past will be uncovered."

Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets will premiere July 23 on MTV.

