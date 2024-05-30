For the second time in six months, Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann were involved in another incident that required the presence of the same police department that serviced the call the last time around, and again there's body camera footage.

According to an incident report from the Milton Police Department and obtained by ET, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star called police just before 10 p.m. on April 26 for what's described in the report as a domestic dispute. Police say that upon making contact with Kim at the Milton, Georgia, residence, she claimed Kroy "had taken her phone and locked himself in a room with it."

Kim, who mentioned to police her ongoing and tumultuous divorce with the former NFL linebacker, claimed Kroy ran off with the phone into the master bedroom, where she's not allowed to enter per the judge in their divorce case. The judge had previously ordered them back in October to cohabitate in the marital residence until it was sold. Kim has "exclusive possession and use of the basement/nanny suite" while Kroy has "exclusive possession and use of the master bedroom," the judge ordered per court documents obtained by ET.

In any event, Kim claimed she never allowed Kroy to take her phone. She also noted to officers that "nothing physical occurred between her and Kroy that night" and she explained she was able to call 911 using an older phone.

Police say that in an attempt to mediate and retrieve Kim's phone, officers "knocked on the door to the master bedroom and called to Kroy, who refused to open it." Police asked Kroy where Kim's phone was, but Kroy wouldn't answer. Police say that "Kim was unable to show a copy of the court order to officers and determined she no longer required our assistance."

After police determined the dispute to be a civil disagreement and Kim claimed no physical altercation occurred, no one was charged in the domestic dispute call. Police say they gave Kim the case number for documentation purposes and left. Police added at the end of the incident report that "there is body camera footage of my encounters on this call."

ET has reached out to Kim, who had no comment, and Kroy, who did not respond.

It was back in December when ET reported that Kim had previously called police on Nov. 20 in regard to a "verbal domestic disturbance" at their home, according to police. In bodycam footage of that incident, Kroy could be seen shouting as cops tried to engage with him. At that time, Kim claimed to police that the argument stemmed from Kroy allegedly taking her jewelry and having possibly sold it. The argument never turned physical, but body camera footage showed a distraught Kim and Kroy, who is heard on the video shouting that their "life is destroyed" because "there's no money" and they're "getting divorced."

Police were also called on May 4 -- just one day before they filed for divorce -- after Kroy claimed she punched him in the head, and then again in June, when Kim called cops claiming Kroy had threatened to have her friend arrested for kidnapping their son after she gave the friend permission to take their son to a rodeo show. Kim ultimately told police she did not require their assistance.

Amid the divorce, the estranged couple is also drowning in debt. After Kroy claimed in court documents last September that they are "financially destitute," their cars have been repossessed and they've been sued a number of times for unpaid credit card bills. At one point, Kim was even selling her daughter Brielle's designer items online.

Kim and Kroy each filed for divorce in May 2023 after 11 years of marriage. After nearly two months of contentious back-and-forth allegations, Kim and Kroy surprised everyone when they announced they were dismissing their divorce filings in early July.

However, the following month, Kroy filed for divorce again. Kim responded with a motion to dismiss Kroy's divorce petition, alleging that they were still sleeping together. Kroy alleged that his ex's motion was a "delay tactic."

Kim and Kroy share sons Kroy, 12, Kash, 11, and twins, Kaia and Kane, 10. During their marriage, Kroy adopted Kim's oldest daughters, Brielle, 27, and Ariana, 22.

