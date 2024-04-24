Kim Zolciak's recent social media post has left her daughter, Ariana Biermann, unhappy.

The 22-year-old Don't Be Tardy star took to TikTok to express her shock and dismay after encountering her mother's recent Instagram message featuring a black-and-white photo of herself with her estranged husband and Ariana's father, Kroy Biermann, accompanied by the hashtags "#RIP 💔 #LinkInBio."

Ariana recounted how she nearly "had a damn heart attack" upon seeing the post, only to discover that it was clickbait leading to an unrelated article.

Before she could fully comprehend the implications of the post, Ariana says she was inundated with direct messages alerting her to the upload, which ultimately led to an article highlighting celebrities who had died in 2023. Distressed in the video, Ariana struggled to find words, expressing disbelief and questioning her mother's actions.

"I physically don’t have any f**king words," she said, visibly upset. "What? Like, what? … What would you do in this situation?"

Addressing Kim directly, Ariana conveyed her conflicted emotions. "I love you, but I just, like… My heart, like, tugging. Like, no. The f**k?"

Over the past few years, Kim's financial woes have continued to mount. Last month, a judge ordered that she and daughter Brielle Biermann's 2019 Range Rover be repossessed after they failed to make payments on the luxury vehicle. Court documents obtained by People stated that the "past due" amount was $83,969.35.

After failing to make the monthly $1,903 payments, Ally Bank sued and now the judge ordered the car to be repossessed. According to Page Six, the former reality TV stars were ordered to hand over the keys to the Sheriff Marshal or other law enforcement authorities, or advice officials of the car's exact location so it can be repossessed.

This news came out not long after Kim and Kroy were ordered to pay $5,000 for a parental fitness evaluator amid their ongoing contentious divorce. And as ET previously reported, the former NFL player also had his Rolls-Royce repossessed after BMW Financial Services sued him for failing to make payments. He also owed money to his divorce lawyer, according to court documents.

Amid their contentious divorce, Kroy claimed in court docs last September that the estranged spouses are "financially destitute." Their financial situation had become so bad that Kroy claimed that the IRS had a lien on their mansion in Alpharetta, Georgia, for unpaid taxes in the amount of $1.1 million. The financial burden he previously laid out in court documents is exactly why he wanted the court to grant him permission to sell the estranged couple's home. He claimed that "the only asset the parties have is the marital residence and they are facing foreclosure on the home for a second time."

The mansion has since been put on the market.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta stars each filed for divorce in May 2023 after 11 years of marriage. After nearly two months of contentious back-and-forth allegations, Kroy and Kim surprised everyone when they announced they were dismissing their divorce filings in early July.

However, the following month, Kroy filed for divorce again. Kim responded with a motion to dismiss his divorce petition, alleging that they were still sleeping together. Kroy alleged that his ex's motion was a "delay tactic."

Kroy and Kim have four children together: Kroy Jr., Kash, and twins Kaia and Kane. Kroy filed to adopt Kim's two daughters, Ariana and Brielle, shortly after they wed. In July 2013, Brielle and Ariana legally changed their last names when the adoption became final.

