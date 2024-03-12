Nearly four months after police responded to a confrontation between Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann, the estranged spouses have been ordered to pay for a parental fitness evaluator amid their ongoing contentious divorce.

According to court documents obtained by ET on Tuesday, the court has determined it necessary to bring in Dr. Leroy E. Reese, Ph.D, to evaluate Zolciak and Biermann with regard to their fitness as parental guardians to their four children -- Kroy "KJ" Jagger Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, 9.

Both Biermann and Zolciak will be responsible for paying for the evaluator's services in equal parts -- a grand total of $5,000, meaning both parties will have to cough up $2,500.

According to the documents, Reese may eventually request that a custody evaluation be performed if the parental fitness evaluation is not sufficient. However, Reese will not be permitted to make any recommendations as to which parent should be granted custody, if that occurs.

Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak - Paras Griffin/GC Images

The parental fitness evaluation decision comes several months after the pair was ordered to attend and complete mediation by Jan. 31, 2024. According to court documents obtained by ET at the time, both parties were required to attend a mediation process, arranged through the Fulton County Alternative Dispute Resolution program.

That mediation order came after the estranged couple got into such an explosive fight that one of their kids felt compelled to call 9-1-1.

According to the incident report from the Milton Police Department and event report from the Alpharetta Police Department obtained by ET, one of the estranged couple's children called police on Nov. 20 in regard to a "verbal domestic disturbance" at their mansion in Alpharetta, Georgia.

The report states police arrived just after 7 p.m. after the juvenile who called 911 had "advised his dad was hitting his mom." The responding officer asked Biermann what led to the argument. He responded by saying it doesn't matter "because nothing will happen just like last time." When the cop tried to engage with him again, Biermann became "verbally combative."

Eventually, after speaking with the children in the house, police managed to cool tensions between Biermann and Zolciak, and Biermann ultimately left the residence with some of his belongings.

The blow-out fight occurred just a month after the judge in their divorce case ordered them to behave civilly toward one another, and "especially in the presence of the minor children."

That incident was at least the third time cops were called as the divorce continues to drag out. Just one day before they filed for divorce, police were called to the home on May 4 after Biermann claimed Zolciak punched him in the head. In June, Zolciak called the cops claiming that Biermann threatened to have her friend arrested for kidnapping their son after she gave the friend permission to take their son to a rodeo show. But when asked if she needed police assistance, Zolciak declined.

Zolciak and Biermann first filed for divorce in May 2023, after 11 years of marriage -- and then dismissed the filing shortly thereafter. Then, in August, Biermann filed for divorce a second time. The following month, Zolciak filed a motion to dismiss his second divorce filing on the grounds that they were still having sex, yet Biermann responded by saying that the filing was just a "delay tactic." The divorce proceedings have continued to be contentious in the months since.

RELATED CONTENT: