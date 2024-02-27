Brielle Biermann is ready to start her next chapter. The 27-year-old daughter of Kim Zolciak took to Instagram on Monday to share that she and Billy Seidl are engaged.

"Forever with you," Brielle captioned a series of photos of Billy's proposal.

In the pics, the minor league baseball player is down on one knee in a white shirt and black pants, holding up a ring to the shocked reality star. Brielle, clad in a skintight light pink dress, accepted the proposal and has the sparkly bling to prove it.

The proposal coincided with Brielle's 27th birthday celebrations.

The Don't Be Tardy star also shared a close-up of the circular cut diamond ring with diamonds around the band on her Instagram Story, writing, "It's so shiny I can't stop staring at her."

Fellow Bravo alum Gia Giudice, Teresa Giudice's daughter, commented on the post, writing, "Omg congratulations babe!!! ❤️❤️"

Brielle's younger sister, Ariana Biermann, also wrote, "Congratulations to my favorite people <3 i love y'all so much!!!"

Proud mom Kim commented with a series of heart eye emojis. She also posted the photos to her Instagram Story, writing, "So excited for these 2."

Brielle Biermann/Instagram

The engagement news comes as Kim's relationship with her husband, Kroy Biermann, remains in flux. The on-off couple have been going through a messy divorce, which has included explosive fights and disputes over finances and property. Brielle, who is the daughter of Kim and an unnamed ex, has been a longtime supporter of Kroy, who adopted her and sister Ariana in 2013, shortly after he married Kim.

