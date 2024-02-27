See the proposal which happened just after Brielle Biermann turned 27.
Brielle Biermann is ready to start her next chapter. The 27-year-old daughter of Kim Zolciak took to Instagram on Monday to share that she and Billy Seidl are engaged.
"Forever with you," Brielle captioned a series of photos of Billy's proposal.
In the pics, the minor league baseball player is down on one knee in a white shirt and black pants, holding up a ring to the shocked reality star. Brielle, clad in a skintight light pink dress, accepted the proposal and has the sparkly bling to prove it.
The proposal coincided with Brielle's 27th birthday celebrations.
The Don't Be Tardy star also shared a close-up of the circular cut diamond ring with diamonds around the band on her Instagram Story, writing, "It's so shiny I can't stop staring at her."
Fellow Bravo alum Gia Giudice, Teresa Giudice's daughter, commented on the post, writing, "Omg congratulations babe!!! ❤️❤️"
Brielle's younger sister, Ariana Biermann, also wrote, "Congratulations to my favorite people <3 i love y'all so much!!!"
Proud mom Kim commented with a series of heart eye emojis. She also posted the photos to her Instagram Story, writing, "So excited for these 2."
The engagement news comes as Kim's relationship with her husband, Kroy Biermann, remains in flux. The on-off couple have been going through a messy divorce, which has included explosive fights and disputes over finances and property. Brielle, who is the daughter of Kim and an unnamed ex, has been a longtime supporter of Kroy, who adopted her and sister Ariana in 2013, shortly after he married Kim.
