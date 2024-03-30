Kim Zolciak's financial woes continue to mount. This time around, a judge has ordered that her and daughter Brielle Biermann's 2019 Range Rover be repossessed after they failed to make payments on the luxury whip.

According to multiple reports, a judge in Georgia ruled on the matter this week after Ally Bank, the lender for the Range Rover, sued the mother-daughter duo back in December for unpaid car payments. Court documents obtained by People stated that the "past due" amount was $83,969.35.

After failing to make the monthly $1,903 payments, Ally Bank sued and now the judge ordered the car to be repossessed. According to Page Six, the former reality TV stars were ordered to hand over the keys to the Sheriff Marshal or other law enforcement authorities, or advice officials of the car's exact location so it can be repo'd.

The outlet noted that it's unclear if Kim and Brielle have surrendered the car.

This news comes not long after Kim and her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, were ordered to pay $5,000 for a parental fitness evaluator amid their ongoing contentious divorce. And as ET previously reported, the former NFL player also had his Rolls-Royce repossessed after BMW Financial Services sued him for failing to make payments. He also owed money to his divorce lawyer, according to court documents.

Amid their contentious divorce, Kroy claimed in court documents last September that the estranged spouses are "financially destitute." Their financial situation had gotten so bad, Kroy claimed in court documents that the IRS had a lien on their Alpharetta, Georgia mansion for unpaid taxes in the amount of $1.1 million. The financial burden he previously laid out in court documents is exactly why he wanted the court to grant him permission to sell the estranged couple's mansion. He claimed that "the only asset the parties have is the marital residence and they are facing foreclosure on the home for a second time."

The mansion has since been put on the market.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta stars each filed for divorce in May 2023 after 11 years of marriage. After nearly two months of contentious back-and-forth allegations, Kroy and Kim surprised everyone when they announced they were dismissing their divorce filings in early July.

However, the following month, Kroy filed for divorce again. Kim responded with a motion to dismiss Biermann's divorce petition, alleging that they were still sleeping together. Kroy alleged that his ex's motion was a "delay tactic."

